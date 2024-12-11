Pentagon Quickly Shuts Down Republican Claim That Iran Ship Is Launching Drones Into US: 'There Is No So-Called Mothership'
"There is not any truth to that."
The Pentagon firmly denied claims made by Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) on Wednesday that large, mysterious drones spotted over New Jersey in recent weeks are being launched by an Iranian "mothership" off the East Coast.
"There is not any truth to that," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated during a press briefing. "There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there is no so-called 'mothership' launching drones toward the United States."
Van Drew's assertion, made during an appearance on Fox News, suggested that Iran was behind the drone activity and that the drones were part of a foreign operation. He cited unspecified "high sources" for his claim but provided no evidence.
The Pentagon reiterated that its initial assessment ruled out foreign or adversarial involvement in the drone sightings.
"At this time, we have no evidence that these activities are coming from a foreign entity or the work of an adversary."
Authorities, including the FBI and FAA, continue to investigate the drones, which have been reported in multiple New Jersey counties, Staten Island, and Pennsylvania suburbs. Despite growing public concern and calls for action, officials maintain there is no indication of an imminent threat.
Originally published by Latin Times.
