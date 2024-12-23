A pickup truck driver was fatally shot by police after plowing through a JCPenney store and driving through a crowded mall in Killeen, Texas, injuring five people, officials said.

The chaos began Saturday when police went after a suspected drunk driver, identified as 53-year-old John Darrel Schultz of Kempner, was driving erratically on Interstate 14 and continued into the Killeen Mall.

The chase ended when the truck smashed through a store's doors, injuring customers that were inside.

The victims are between the ages of 5 and 75. They were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Once the vehicle crashed, the driver continued evading authorities -- this time on foot -- with police firing gunshots to stop the man, NPR reported.