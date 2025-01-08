Ohio law enforcement are uncertain of how to move forward after a woman was mauled to death by her neighbor's two pigs on Christmas Day.

Rebecca Westergaard, 75, was supposed to spend the holiday with her family, but her niece contacted police after she didn't show up.

Police then found the victim's partially eaten body on the front porch of her home in Pataskala, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Pataskala Police Chief Bruce Brooks deemed the incident a "horrible, horrible situation" but admitted he does not know what will happen to the pigs or their owner.

"If it was a pit bull or a Rottweiler, or name any of the other 15 dogs that are deemed semi-aggressive, then we would know the answer right away," he told the Columbus Dispatch. "But being farm animals, it's just not something we've ever dealt with here."

The police chief added more information will be made available after the victim's full autopsy results are revealed in approximately six weeks.

