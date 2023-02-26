KEY POINTS Pink said she was "saddened and disappointed" by the narrative surrounding her recent interview

Pink wasn't thrilled about the media focusing on the drama involving her instead of her new album

She admitted that she said "too much" but insisted that she's never lied

Pink has addressed the resurfaced drama between her and Christina Aguilera once again.

While promoting her ninth studio album "Trustfall" earlier this week, Pink's alleged two-decade-old feud with Aguilera made headlines after the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer shared in an interview with Buzzfeed U.K. that 2001's "Lady Marmalade" was her "least favorite" music video to shoot and "wasn't very fun to make," because of what she called "some personalities" on set.

Pink was accused by some fans of shading Aguilera as she praised their two other collaborators, Lil' Kim and Mya, as "nice" but notably left out the "Genie in a Bottle" songstress' name.

On Saturday, Pink made it clear that there was no beef between them. She shared a message for Aguilera via Instagram, writing: "To Christina — you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards."

The message came at the end of a long post, in which she criticized the narrative surrounding her press tour for her new album.

"I'm so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I've been doing around my album 'Trustfall,'" Pink wrote. "While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare — my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you're a woman."

Pink went on to lament that she is asked "over and over" about "a silly feud" from her 20s despite having "created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people, sang my a– off, made myself wholly vulnerable, [11] albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids [and] steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people."

"I take responsibility also — I'm out of practice dodging the bulls–t that gets thrown at us hardworking women. I'm notorious for saying too much. But I've never lied. And for every one or two women I've had issue with — there are hundreds that I've complimented and supported and loved on. But we don't talk about that," she continued.

Pink added that she believes in giving authentic apologies and owning one's mistakes. She also wrote that her recent experience was a "good reminder" to "say less."

She concluded her message by thanking her fans for the love and support they've given her throughout her 25-year career.

The tension between Pink and Aguilera allegedly ignited when they were trying to determine which singer would sing certain parts of their cover of "Lady Marmalade" back in 2001. But both singers have since moved on from it.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha, and I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We just are very different," Pink said when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2017.

She said that they reconciled on "The Voice" in 2016 when Pink served as an adviser to Aguilera's team.

Days after her BuzzFeed interview was published, Pink shut down the rumors that she still took issue with Aguilera. She responded to a fan on Twitter, writing, "Y'all are nuts."

"Xtina had s--- to do with who was on that song," she continued. "If you don't know by now — I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f---ing drama. If you haven't noticed — I'm a little busy selling."

The singer added in another tweet: "and by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s---."

"Also- I kissed Xtina[']s mouth," Pink concluded of the music video. "I don't need to kiss her a--."