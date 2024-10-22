A handcuffed Florida prisoner was able to escape from police custody with a Maserati for a getaway car after he was initially taken to the hospital for chest pains.

Theodrick Collins, 36, was arrested Saturday after a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent learned he had several out-of-state warrants. While in police custody, Collins began complaining of chest pains, so officers took him to the hospital, NBC Miami reported.

After Collins was evaluated and cleared, the officer began transporting him to the Miami-Dade Police Department Warrants Bureau. However, Collins managed to ditch the cop and escape into an awaiting silver Maserati with his handcuffs still on, WPLG-TV reported.

The expensive Italian sports car was picked up by a license plate reader two hours later in nearby Jupiter, Florida. However, police think it left the area, WSVN reported.

Collins, from Montgomery, Alabama, was previously arrested in Mississippi on charges of felony shoplifting, reckless driving, fleeing from police and property theft, and in Alabama for leading police on a high-speed chase.