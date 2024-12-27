Not all delivery men and women exhibit gratitude after receiving a tip. Such was the case of a Florida delivery woman who allegedly stabbed a customer 14 times after she was given a meager $2 tip. To make matters worse, the victim was pregnant at the time of the attack.

What happened to the victim may be something that she never expected. According to NBC News, 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo delivered pizza to the victim, who was staying at a motel with her boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter. They had checked into the motel in Kissimmee and ordered pizza from Marco's to celebrate a birthday.

The pizza cost $33, and Alvelo was the one who delivered the order. The victim paid her with a $50 bill, expecting to receive change. However, when no change was provided, the victim searched for smaller bills, resulting in Alvelo receiving only a $2 tip, according to authorities.

As per the affidavit of the victim, she heard a loud knocking at the door. When she opened it, she encountered a man and a woman, both dressed in black, who forced their way inside.

Once inside, the man, wielding a silver revolver, told the victim's boyfriend to go to the bathroom. The affidavit also stated that the woman, whom the victim believed to be Alvelo, then pulled out a pocketknife.

The affidavit further states that the suspect rummaged through the victim's purse. When the victim turned to shield her daughter, she was stabbed in the lower back.

Attempting to retrieve her phone, the victim alleged that the suspect grabbed it and smashed it, leading to multiple stab wounds. Alvelo's alleged accomplice then shouted that it was time to leave.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to various parts of her body, and while being treated at the hospital, she discovered she was pregnant.

According to NBC South Florida, prosecutors have requested that Alvelo be held without bond, as her offense is "punishable by life."

Security video from the motel showed two masked people clad in black returning to the room of the couple about half an hour later. In addition, the manager at Marco's Pizza also confirmed that Alvelo was working on the night of the incident.

Alvelo's bail has been set at $55,000, and she is currently being held at the Osceola County Jail.