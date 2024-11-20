Well-known pollster Nate Silver has called on Joe Biden to step down immediately and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the presidency, citing concerns over his ability to handle the high-stakes challenges of the office in the final two months of the term.

Questions about President Biden's age and capacity for the presidency have been mounting since his contentious 2024 reelection campaign. He eventually stepped down as the Democratic nominee so Harris could run again Trump, now the president-elect.

On Wednesday, Silver posted on X, arguing that Biden should resign to allow Harris to lead the nation these last two months.

Despite delivering on significant promises during his presidency, Biden has faced criticism for how he handled the debate against Trump and public appearances. The backlash only grew this week after his subdued participation in the G-20 Summit in Brazil, where Biden largely avoided the press, the Daily Beast reported.

"Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now?" Silver wrote. "It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months."

Silver's remarks aren't the first to surface as former Harris aide Jamal Simmons also suggested he step aside to reinforce her leadership credentials.

"Joe Biden's been a phenomenal president; he's lived up to so many of the promises he's made. There's one promise left that he could fulfill: being a transitional figure," Simmons said, as reported by The Hill.

If Harris were to materialize as presidential even for a short while, it could serve as testing ground for her political future. However, her loss to Trump has many Democrats calling for new party leaders.

Originally published by Latin Times