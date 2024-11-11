A famous election forecaster says he has been the target of death threats and break-ins after inaccurately predicting the results of the 2024 presidential election.

Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University, previously predicted that Kamala Harris would triumph over Donald Trump. But after Trump won last week, Lichtman said that he and his family have since become the repeated target of threats.

"We've faced death threats, doxxing, swatting and intimidation at our doorstep. We will not be bullied. Federal law enforcement is now alerted," Lichtman said in a post to X Saturday.

The professor said that he has been receiving threats through social media and email, as reported by Business Insider. He also told the outlet that his home has been the target of at least two attempted break-ins.

"My phone has been hacked. The police are investigating. Officers have been to our home several times and told us they have also informed the FBI. We have taken measures to strengthen our home security and the police are on the alert," Lichtman told Newsweek.

Lichtman correctly predicted the results of nine of the last 10 elections. After incorrectly predicting the last election, the professor took to YouTube to acknowledge his inaccurate prediction, while also trying to break down where it went wrong.

"I admit I was wrong. I called a Harris win and she didn't win," he said in a post to YouTube. "But I was far, far from the only forecaster to be wrong. Most other models were wrong."

"I called the key as best I could, given an unprecedented situation because 99% of the delegated [members] united behind Harris, but I had to deal with an unprecedented situation," Lichtman continued.

