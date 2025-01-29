Social media users are pointing out the parallels between an email sent out to federal employees by President Donald Trump's administration in which they are seemingly offered a buyout and an email sent to Twitter employees by Elon Musk's team years ago.

Federal employees received a letter from the Trump administration, entitled "Fork in the Road", on Tuesday in which they were told that they could receive seven months pay in exchange for leaving their jobs, or they could continue to work under the Trump administration. Employees who stayed would have to commit to Trump-era expectations and policies.

Users on social media, including popular account X Daily News, pointed out how similar this correspondence was to the letter sent to Twitter employees by Elon Musk in 2022, also titled "A Fork in the Road", following his acquisition of the platform.

FLASHBACK: The email sent yesterday to US federal workers by the Trump administration is very similar to the email Elon sent to Twitter staff in November 2022 - even down to the title, "a fork in the road". pic.twitter.com/O1sHAE3p8V — X Daily News (@xDaily) January 29, 2025

In the correspondence, Musk told employees that they either must commit to his vision of an "extremely hardcore" work culture, or leave their jobs with three months' worth of severance pay, reported Business Insider.

Trump's letter to federal employees announces that the federal workforce will be rebuilt around four pillars: having employees return to physical office spaces, updating performance culture to reward productivity, downsizing various federal agencies in order to promote efficiency and terminating employees who break the law.

This parallels the newfound expectations Musk had informed Twitter employees of in his 2022 letter, in which he stated that "only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," and that his team would primarily focus on engineering. "Those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway," he continued.

Furthermore, the letter warned staff of having to work "long hours at a high intensity" in order to "build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0."

Musk himself seemingly acknowledged the similarities between the two situations in a post on X in which he responded to a post announcing the Trump administration offering buyouts.

A fork in the road https://t.co/vzk1RYbM5u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

"A fork in the road," he wrote.

The White House expects about 10% of federal employees to resign from their jobs and accept the buyout.

Originally published by Latin Times.