A printing error by Mattel has directed a surge of web traffic to the adult site Wicked.com after the URL was mistakenly printed on the packaging of dolls inspired by Universal Pictures' upcoming Wicked movie.

The dolls, sold by major retailers like Target, Amazon, and Kohl's, were meant to link to the official movie site WickedMovie.com, but instead listed Wicked.com, a site owned by adult-entertainment company Wicked Pictures.

Google Trends reported that searches for "Wicked.com" spiked to their highest levels since 2012 following media coverage of the error.

Wicked Pictures, known for its "parody porn movies," saw a massive uptick in visits from confused consumers, Variety reported. The company, founded in 1993, features well-known adult film stars, including Stormy Daniels, who became a household name following her legal battles with President-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement, Mattel said it was "taking immediate action to remedy this."

"Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children," Mattel said. The toy company advised consumers to either discard the packaging or cover the link and contact customer service for support.

Of some consolation to Mattel's marketing department, the film's official site has also seen a rise in search activity since the mix-up was first reported.

