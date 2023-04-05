KEY POINTS Emergency crews evacuated the entire school within minutes

More than 20 students and teachers at an Indiana high school reported injuries following a possible chemical leak inside a girls' bathroom Tuesday.

At least 13 faculty members and nine students of the Beech Grove High School were treated on the site when they reported experiencing throat irritation and breathing issues after a mysterious white, hazy cloud filled the first-floor girls' bathroom, according to the New York Post.

In all 22 patients were checked on scene at 5330 E Hornet Ave & released. 13 adults & 9 students. Patients complained of slight difficulty breathing & irritation of the throat. Beech Grove Schools will continue to investigate the possible cause. #IEMS #BGPD #MCHD #BGEMS pic.twitter.com/PexUkjWr8R — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) April 4, 2023

School senior Jose Cheshier said he was at lunch when students detected a foul smell.

"We got a big whiff of it," Cheshier told local station WRTV. "It stinks. It just smelled like gas."

Upon reaching the scene at around 12 noon, one responding officer said he felt burning and itching in his nose as he got closer to the school.

Emergency crews evacuated the entire school--of about 1,000 students--within minutes. All students were released to their parents and staff members returned to their homes. Authorities canceled all after-school activities in the wake of the incident.

"Once they got into fresh air, grabbed some water, everything was good," said Indianapolis Battalion Chief Rita Reith, as per Indy Star.

The source behind the mysterious white haze in the girls' bathroom remains unknown, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Firefighters searched the bathroom for evidence of the leak, but didn't locate any unwarranted material on the surfaces. They also didn't find meter readings during the search.

"They've had zero readings, which means that we absolutely found nothing," Reith added. "At this time, we really have no idea what was deployed inside the bathroom."

11:59 PM #IFD FF's responded to 5330 E Hornet Ave for a reported chemical spill inside Beech Grove High School. FF's found nothing showing but full evacuation of the bldg was taking place. IFD HazMat Teams entered the structure to assess the possible threat & found nothing. pic.twitter.com/vvWoBSXrdy — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) April 4, 2023

Beech Grove Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack issued a statement, noting that officials would be reviewing security camera footage to investigate the cause behind the spill.

"A disruption of the school day like what was experienced today is unacceptable, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the cause of the incident is uncovered and appropriate consequences are rendered," Hammack said in a statement, as per WRTV.

She termed it a "really scary situation" for students and families. "So we want to get to the bottom of what's happened and ensure something like this never happens again," Hammack added.

The statement added the school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized overnight, and classes are expected to resume as per usual Wednesday.

Meanwhile, school authorities advised those experiencing health-related concerns in the aftermath of the spill to follow the advice of an on-site physician.

"Have good ventilation and be out in fresh air, if possible. Avoid any smoke, vapes, or tobacco. You should feel better in several hours."