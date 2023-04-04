KEY POINTS Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appears to have had enough of Mac Jones' antics

Jones is believed to have been in contact with one of his college coaches during the season

There is no indication that Jones will be traded very soon

The New England Patriots have spent the past two seasons with Mac Jones as their main man under center and while there have been semblances of success, there is trouble in paradise.

As revealed by Pro Football Talk's sources, longtime Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick had explored the possibility of shopping Jones to "multiple teams" this offseason.

While there is no confirmation as to what teams Belichick contacted, the same sources told the site that the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders were in play.

The news of Jones being possibly shopped around stems from Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston's revelation the Alabama product "going out of the building" and asking non-Patriots personnel about how they should be running things on the offensive side of things.

"That really pissed Bill [Belichick] off. Disloyalty, I think in Bill's mind, is almost worse than bad [on-field] play," Curran said on a podcast.

As to who Jones called regarding his situation in New England, former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Chris Simms doubled down and claimed that it was one of his coaches from his college years.

"I think I said that early in the season, that he had called Alabama and certain coaches saying, 'Hey, can you give some ideas to our coaches? I'm sure he was frustrated, but I don't know that calling Alabama, where the head coach is an ex-assistant of your head coach [was smart.] It's going to get back That's where he went wrong," Simms stated.

Belichick is the type of coach to be extremely old-school with regard to his approach to the sport of football and while it would take some players time to adjust to how he runs the team, Belichick expects everyone to fall in line sooner or later.

Jones deciding to take their business and ask for advice outside of the Patriots would certainly irk someone as traditional as Belichick, but for them to be exploring possible trade scenarios also makes sense.

He has two years left on his current contract plus a fifth-year option and coupled with the high upside that he showcased the past two seasons, it makes him an attractive piece that can lead the aforementioned franchises in their futures.

But even though rumors of Belichick being open to moving their current franchise quarterback has surfaced, it does not entirely mean that a trade is imminent at all.

The Patriots have already been linked to disgruntled Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson by way of rapper Meek Mill's revelation, but reports have since stated that New England is not planning to go after the 2019 unanimous NFL MVP.

It has been one of the more relatively eventful offseasons for the usually silent Patriots, so there may be some truth behind Jones being shopped around and it is surely something to watch as the NFL calendar nears the 2023 draft on April 27-29.