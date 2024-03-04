Borko Milosev, the CEO of Post Road Management (PRM), celebrates the company's legacy in the real estate industry and its recent milestone of acquiring over $1B in assets. PRM is a socially responsible firm specializing in commercial real estate operations, focusing on restoring underutilized properties. During its 13 years of service, Post Road Management secured more than 16,000 units in multiple states across the country, built a dedicated team of specialists, and has become a trustworthy resource for investors and customers.

The factors behind Post Road Management's success consist of an efficient and methodical management structure, a strong set of values, and hard work. Borko feels that eliminating ego-driven decisions, removing the hunger for shallow growth, and staying transparent have enabled PRM to become highly successful. These ethos have created an organizational foundation built on meaningful decisions that have a long-lasting impact.

Post Road Management has grown from a mere five employees into a driven and passionate team of nearly 140 professionals. Borko emphasizes the importance of grit and determination that helped him and the company expand over the years. The system PRM has created allows it to hire qualified staff, and scale quickly and efficiently.

Among its diverse portfolio of work, PRM's Adaptive Use initiative stands out. During this project, Post Road Management obtained structures that were primarily offices or hotels and transformed them into residential buildings. In addition to repurposing existing infrastructure, PRM has also renovated properties that have been vacant due to extreme damage. Restoring the beauty in these structures is a time-consuming process, but Post Road Management believes these types of projects are essential for being a socially responsible real estate company.

Post Road Management's work has been praised by several industry experts and earned a nomination for Top Project of 2023 due to a historic preservation project. The upward trajectory and recognition of PRM's expertise serve as a testament to the importance of determination and tenacity.

Impeccable work ethic allowed Borko to secure long-lasting partnerships that consistently supported PRM along its path. "I have a great partner on the property management side who's been investing with me since my first purchase over 20 years ago. She's the one who put all the systems in place to help PRM grow," expresses Borko. Most investors have supported Post Road Management for over a decade. That fostered an environment where meaningful relationships based on trust, honesty, and loyalty flourish, creating a strong foundation for Post Road Management.

Borko's virtuous nature is palpable in every sector of Post Road Management. The company believes that a successful socially responsible investment can only be achieved through true dedication to improving local communities. PRM nurtured an active and engaged management that ensures all properties are handled with utmost care.

Borko Milosev genuinely believes Post Road Management does good work, not only in terms of quality but also morals. PRM specializes in purchasing distressed and underperforming properties that lack capital. When the company refurbishes these properties, they improve the quality of life for every tenant. "Our work benefits individual communities and society as a whole because we truly examine how to create positive impacts that continuously support the success of local communities," reveals Borko.

Post Road Management differentiates itself from competitors because of its eco-friendly practices. Unlike competitors that may not consider greener strategies, PRM is consistently striving to improve properties and communities in whatever way possible. Integrating modern LED lighting, installing low-flow water fixtures, and staying conscious about construction work are some steps the company takes to minimize environmental damage and optimize sustainability.

Borko Milosev has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. He founded Post Road Management to refurbish properties that can improve the value of the community. With many more plans for the future, Post Road Management will continue uplifting countless communities. "We're blessed and grateful that our business has been successful for over 13 years. Partnerships and investors played a very important role in helping us get here. Our team hopes to continue our legacy of social impact and flawless real estate development by reaching more communities in need and improving not just buildings, but also people's lives," conveys Borko Milosev.