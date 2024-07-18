With the rise of fitness awareness came an understanding of the importance of day-to-day healthy lifestyle choices on overall physical well-being. Diet, for instance, plays an essential role in people's health; while nutritious and balanced meals provide all the necessary vitamins to boost one's immune system, eating habits lacking in variety and whole foods can cause detrimental mineral and vitamin deficits, significantly reducing the quality of life. For Michael Cassio, the founder and CEO of DromeDairy Naturals, the producer of organic camel milk powder, isfree from hormones and additives. Regular consumption of camel milk is the winning recipe for a healthier and happier life.

Though cow and goat milk's adoption has certainly experienced a faster trajectory than camel milk, mostly due to their lower costs and easier global distribution, camel milk—the treasure of the Middle East and Africa—boasts higher health benefits and lower environmental strain. "Our slogan is Camel Milk. The Healthy Dairy. That's exactly what it is - a healthier alternative to cattle byproducts," adds Michael.

While some benefits of camel milk, including a positive impact on bone structure, are widely known, others remain surprising to most of the population. Among the nutrients abundant in camel milk are vitamins C and B, calcium, iron, and potassium. Moreover, camel milk, compared to cow milk, is lower in saturated fat, replacing them with healthy fats like long-chain fatty acids, linoleic acid, and unsaturated fatty acids, which are believed to support brain and heart health.

For type 1 and type 2 diabetics, camel milk is a valuable source of zinc and insulin-like proteins - 52 units of insulin per 1 liter - which may improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. Multiple studies showcased improved insulin sensitivity among diabetics drinking only as much as two cups of camel milk daily. Among a group of type 1 diabetics, three people no longer needed insulin after implementing camel milk and exercise into their lifestyles.

Lactoferrin and immunoglobulins, the two main active components in camel milk, boost immune systems and naturally combat disease-causing organisms. These benefits are possible thanks to lactoferrin's antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which inhibit the growth of severe infection organisms, such as E. coli and S. aureus.

Lactose intolerance is the primary reason discouraging people from consuming dairy milk as it can cause skin rashes, bloating, abdominal pain, and other issues. Globally, around 70% of people experience lactose intolerance in varying levels. Especially for children, whose organisms may struggle to handle lactose intolerance symptoms, finding alternative solutions is crucial. Camel milk lacks two of the key proteins that most individuals with lactose intolerance issues encounter with traditional cow and goat milk alternatives.

Camel milk's impact transcends physical well-being; according to expert speculations and anecdotal evidence, camel milk may aid brain conditions and autism. One study determined that out of 65 children between 2-12, those who drank camel milk for two weeks exhibited significant improvements in autistic behavioral symptoms. Camel milk is also believed to benefit neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, though most research must be conducted to support that theory.

"To absorb all the benefits of camel milk, people must verify if producers have the necessary certificates that ensure the final product is 100% organic camel milk and not a camel/cattle milk mix with added chemicals," Michael stresses. Through a partnership with Al Ain Farms, the 2nd largest camel farm in the UAE with ISO and HACCP certificates, DromeDairy Naturals guarantees that the milk delivered to clients is of the highest quality and 100% camel milk.

Currently, at the helm of one of the world's leading powdered camel milk producers, Michael's journey with the industry began while working in environmental protection. While traveling to Kuwait, Michael met Omar A. Jagne, a Kuwait-based entrepreneur who later became Michael's business partner. Since its inception in 2016, DromeDairy has remained at the forefront of the humpback movement, raising awareness about the benefits of camel milk over cattle dairy.

Recently, DromeDairy Naturals partnered with an Australian company to merge camel milk and cosmetics under one roof, known as DromeDairy Global, providing a comprehensive offering that tackles health issues from the inside out. Looking into the future, DromeDairy Naturals hopes to see camel milk disrupt more industries, become the go-to dairy choice, and increase its impact.

Michael adds, "I see camel milk as the main ingredient of nourishing cosmetics and the preferred choice for morning bowls of cereal or cups of coffee. It's such a simple way to increase one's health. That's why DromeDairy made it its mission to educate people, spread awareness, and fuel camel milk's global adoption."