Rihanna showed off her baby bump to celebrate Savage X Fenty's fifth anniversary.

Rihanna, 35, stripped down and put on a full display of her growing baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram Thursday. In the caption, she wrote, "It's giving...call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX."

The singer-turned-businesswoman is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She showed off her bare baby bump while rocking black Savage X Fenty lingerie and posing in front of a printer. In some shots, the papers fly everywhere.

Rihanna's post received several responses, with many praising the singer.

"The Queen of all Queens!!!!" one commented. Another added, "Congratulations mama! 5 years STRONGG!!!"

"[D]oing everything BUT dropping music," another fan wrote with a crying emoji.

"HR is recommending a promotion and salary raise," a fourth commenter added.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker also showed off her bump at the Met Gala earlier this month. She rocked an all-white Valentino look on the red carpet while holding hands with Rocky, who sported a complimentary Gucci look with a tartan skirt, button-down shirt and a black tie and coat.

Rihanna teased fans with her second pregnancy when she headlined the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show. She showed off her baby bump in the opening act of her performance and even left the zipper of her baggy scarlet jumpsuit down to show off her belly.

After her performance, Rihanna's rep confirmed that she was expecting her second baby with Rocky.

The revelations received mixed responses from fans; many were happy for the celebrity couple. However, others were sad because they were expecting her to drop a new album.

"The world: RIHANNA MIGHT ANNOUNCE A TOUR OR ALBUM AFTER THE HALFTIME SHOW. Rihanna: *casually showing the entire world she's pregnant again*," one wrote.

"Rihanna was supposed to announce an album and tour in the near future, and this b--ch shows up pregnant again... Congrats, sis," a different fan added.

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna and their son RZA (pronounced "Rizza") graced the cover of British Vogue's March issue. In the interview, Rihanna said her birthing experience was "beautiful," and she felt "blessed."

"Essentially, from one, person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three," she said.

Rihanna also talked about her Super Bowl performance, pointing out that it was "like an out-of-body experience" because she had not been on stage for seven years.

"I want to have fun. I haven't done this in a minute, and I'm doing this for the people that love my music, the people that have supported me and gotten me to this place in my career. And who miss me as a musician in particular. It's me really just getting back onstage – a crazy stage to be back on – but I'm really doing this for my fans," she said.