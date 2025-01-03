Individuals expecting to step away from the workforce in 2025 face a unique set of financial challenges. While years of saving may have built a robust nest egg, transitioning from saving Ito spending can be a delicate process that requires careful planning and strategic moves to ensure a comfortable retirement.

Prepping Your Portfolio for Stock Volatility

It's important for those nearing retirement to adjust their investment strategies. While the S&P 500 has shown strong growth in recent years, the future remains uncertain, with some analysts predicting market downturns. As retirees shift their focus from accumulation to preservation, it is recommended a more conservative approach to investing. This typically involves moving a portion of assets into less volatile, lower-risk investments.

To prepare for potential downturns, financial planners suggest setting aside cash equivalents or government bonds. These safer investments can provide a buffer against stock market volatility. Maintaining a year or two's worth of living expenses in cash or liquid investments, such as Treasury bonds, can help ensure that retirees don't have to sell off assets in a down market.

Boost Your 401(k) Contributions, If Possible

If retirement savings still fall short, individuals still in the workforce can take advantage of new regulations to bolster their retirement accounts. Starting in 2025, workers aged 60 to 63 will be eligible to contribute an additional $3,750 to their 401(k) plans, bringing the total limit for catch-up contributions to $11,250. For those who have not saved as much in their earlier years, these additional contributions could significantly enhance retirement security.

Evaluate Your Spending Habits

Carefully evaluating spending habits becomes more important than ever. Many retirees mistakenly assume they will spend only 80% of their pre-retirement income, but the reality can be more nuanced. Pre-retirement expenses, such as commuting or saving for retirement, may be replaced by new costs, such as healthcare or travel.

Pay debts

It's a smart goal to enter retirement debt-free — if you can manage it while maintaining liquidity. Having a healthy savings account for emergencies is crucial. Additionally, you don't want to pay off your mortgage only to rely on your IRA, which could incur taxes.

Life and disability insurance

If your employer offers life and disability insurance, consider whether it's worth replacing with your own coverage. Life insurance may not be necessary if you and a partner are retired with sufficient savings and no dependents. Disability insurance, which only covers lost income, is also unnecessary once you're retired.