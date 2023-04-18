KEY POINTS The teen was picking up his younger twin brothers when the shooting took place

President Joe Biden has spoken over the phone with 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, according to the family's attorney.

The teenager miraculously survived and was released from the hospital Sunday following the shooting, which was reportedly described by Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson as having "a racial component."

"Ralph just got off the phone with the president of the United States tonight," lawyer Lee Merritt told NBC News Monday.

"So he has had a whirlwind of a week. Thursday he was confronted with deadly force and shot in his head and he recovered, was released from the hospital on Saturday in stable condition ... He is relieved by the outpouring of support," Merritt said, as per the outlet. "And like I said he had a chance to speak with the White House and the President of the United States and get some direct encouragement."

The president told the teenager that his story is "an encouragement to the country" and that everyone is "waiting to see justice" in his case, Merritt added.

Yarl was "on cloud nine" after speaking to the president, who also invited him to the White House, according to the lawyer.

The White House also confirmed that Biden spoke with the teenager and said the president "shared his hope for a swift recovery."

"Moments after the family got off the phone with President Biden, who offered his prayers for Ralph's health and for justice, we learned that the prosecutor will be charging the man who is responsible for the deplorable shooting of this innocent boy," Merritt and Ben Crump, who also represents the family, said in a joint statement.

The white suspect, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, was charged Monday with felony assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for shooting Yarl.

Yarl was picking up his younger twin brothers when the shooting took place on April 13. The teenager showed up at the wrong house and rang the doorbell before Lester allegedly shot him in his head and his arm through the glass of the door, according to the New York Post.

Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the shooting of the high school boy on Twitter.

"Doug and I are praying for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life," she wrote. "Let's be clear: No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell."

"Every child deserves to be safe. That's the America we are fighting for," she continued.