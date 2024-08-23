Kyl Alton Hall, 37, is accused of two counts of threats to a sitting president and vice president and one count of a threat to a former president.

It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charges.

On July 27, Hall allegedly made several posts on X where he "threatened to kill, assassinate, shoot, and crash the plane of President Biden; assassinate Vice President Harris; and assassinate former President Obama," according to authorities.

He faces up to five years in prison for each charge

Hall, from the Memphis area, was the subject of a federal indictment returned on August 20, according to the Department of Justice.

This was the second recent incident where a man threatening a former president was arrested.

Ronald Syvrud, 66, was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump during his stop in Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says he made the threats on social media.

Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennslyvania last month.

