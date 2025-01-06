Solvakia's Prime Minister briefly went missing last month following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Robert Fico traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin on Dec. 22, seemingly going missing after their meeting. He was later located at a hotel in Vietnam.

OpenAI users traced Fico's whereabouts to the Capella Hanoi hotel, where Fico was staying in the Grand Opera Madam Butterfly suite, a room that cost €5,470 per night, according to Slovak Media Monitor.

Fico published a video from Hanoi on Jan. 2 in order to provide evidence of his whereabouts to his constituents. These video addresses posted to social media are the only correspondence constituents have from the politician as of late.

"While his 2 January video confirmed his presence in Hanoi, two earlier videos from 23 December to 2 January remain unverified," wrote watchdog Slovak Media Monitor to social media. "Their settings suggest Fico may have stayed in Moscow or another undisclosed location, raising further questions."

"The president had been informed about the length of the vacation and the prime minister's place of residence," said the press department of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

The videos published by Fico advocate for ending support provided by Slovakia to Ukrainian refugees. Furthermore, Fico criticized Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for preventing Russian fuel from traveling through Ukraine in order to reach Slovakia, accusing Zelensky of sabotage.

A demonstration against Fico, organized by the Peace for Ukraine activist group, was held in Slovakia's capital of Bratislava on Friday.

Some have speculated that the unrest will result in the county holding early elections, and that political uncertainty may cause Slovakia's government to collapse.

Originally published by Latin Times.