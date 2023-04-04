KEY POINTS Alexander Larman claimed that Prince Harry tried to meet with his father during his recent trip to the U.K.

King Charles was allegedly "too busy" to see his younger son, the royal expert claims

Other royal experts previously said Prince Harry had no plans to meet with his family while he was in England

Prince Harry wanted to see his father when he was in his home country last week, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex recently made a surprise appearance at London's High Court to attend the preliminary hearing of the privacy lawsuit he and several others filed against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, over alleged unlawful information gathering.

While he was in the U.K., Prince Harry allegedly tried to meet with King Charles III, royal author Alexander Larman told Us Weekly.

"Apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles, but King Charles said he was too busy," Larman claimed while discussing his upcoming book, "The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

However, other royal experts previously claimed that Prince Harry had no intention of meeting with his family during his recent trip to the U.K.

Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry "strategically planned for when his brother [Prince William] and his father would be out of town."

Prince Harry appeared at the High Court in London on March 27, a day after King Charles was initially expected to fly to France. However, the monarch's trip ended up getting canceled due to the nationwide protest in the country, so he stayed for a couple more days in London before he flew to Germany on March 29 for a three-day trip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also away during that time for their Easter vacation.

Christopher Andersen, a biographer of King Charles', told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry's goal for his London trip was the privacy lawsuit alone and not a reunion with any family member.

"Harry's trip to London has one goal and one goal only – he is entirely focused on the legal cases he and Meghan Markle are pursuing against the U.K. press," Andersen claimed. "He apparently has no plans to try and smooth things over with his brother, William, or his father, the king."

Felton Spence told the outlet that she doesn't think King Charles snubbed his youngest son by not meeting with him.

"If the King is too busy to see Harry, it's because he approached him as the king and not as a son to a father. Sometimes, your former boss is too busy to see you if you drop in on them," Felton Spence explained.

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, believed that His Majesty's unwillingness to make time to see Prince Harry "was a stark example of consequences."

"The king's diary is typically built months in advance," the author of "R is for Revenge Dress" told the outlet. "[But] the idea that the king had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy. He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry's grievances are petty. If Harry and Meghan attend the king's coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold."