Prince Harry is only in the U.K. for a lawsuit, according to a report.

Prince Harry is in London for the preliminary hearing of the privacy lawsuit against the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. However, he is not meeting any members of his family, especially his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

"Harry's trip to London has one goal and one goal only – he is entirely focused on the legal cases he and Meghan Markle are pursuing against the U.K. press," Christopher Andersen, the author of "The King," told Fox News Digital. "He apparently has no plans to try and smooth things over with his brother, William, or his father, the king."

Andersen added that the Sussexes' relationship with the royals has been deeply fractured following the publication of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare."

"Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it's highly doubtful he'd get a warm reception," Andersen shared. "William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust. Charles III is still furious over Harry's devastating portrayal of his wife, Camilla, as a villainous schemer in his bombshell memoir."

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence seemingly echoed Andersen's remarks that Prince Harry has no plans to meet his family.

Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry "strategically planned for when his brother and his father would be out of town."

King Charles was expected to fly to France Sunday, but the trip got canceled due to the nationwide protest in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron decided to reschedule the royal visit to Paris and Bordeaux for a later date.

"Harry is not legally required to be there today, but he is using an appearance to raise the profile of the case," Felton Spence said about Prince Harry's presence in the U.K. after he made a surprise appearance in London's High Court for the preliminary hearing Monday.

"[But] is it a coincidence that his family is all out of town at the same time? No. Nothing is a coincidence. William and Catherine are away on vacation with the kids, and the king is on a tour to Europe. [And] it is interesting he traveled to the U.K. to make an appearance, especially given his ongoing battle with the home office over security. One has to assume there were other tasks to attend to – including Frogmore Cottage and any meetings regarding the coronation in just a few weeks."

King Charles stayed for a few more days in London but reportedly didn't see his youngest son. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales were away for their Easter vacation.

The 38-year-old is reportedly staying with his friends while in town, a source told Fox News Digital. However, some outlets claimed that he could be staying in Windsor Frogmore. Hello! magazine said the lease would only run out on March 31, and staying in a hotel is not an option for Prince Harry, who raised security concerns in his home country.

King Charles had asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate the property last month. British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower, the author of "Revenge," said the royal couple was to blame because they allegedly provoked King Charles.