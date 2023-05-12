KEY POINTS Chelsy Davy did not see herself staying with Prince Harry for the long-term, a royal pundit claims

Prince Harry is to blame for his breakup with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy more than a decade ago rather than the press, a royal pundit has claimed.

British socialite and royal author Lady Colin Campbell made the claim while discussing on GB News Prince Harry's witness statement in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers in which the Duke of Sussex blamed alleged illegal intrusion into his private life by journalists for his split with Davy in 2010.

Campbell told GB News host Dan Wootton that Prince Harry's claim that alleged harassment by the press led to Davy deciding that a royal life was not for her and ending her relationship with the prince was simply an "excuse." International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

"Harry's perpetually disaffected. Harry also needs an excuse for why he is a failure and why his whole life has unraveled," Campbell said. "But my understanding is that Chelsy Davy ... not only did she not want a royal life, but ultimately, she didn't want a life with Harry. That is the decisive factor."

The royal expert went on to claim, "Harry can't face the fact that it's not the paper that broke up his relationship with Chelsy Davy; it's that he didn't cut the mustard for her for the long term. That's what broke up the relationship."

Campbell claimed that Prince Harry always blames "somebody else" when something goes wrong and never reflects on his own behavior.

"An inadequate personality can never admit that he is to blame. He has to pass [on the blame to] everybody else. It's a classical sign of an inadequate personality," she claimed.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier, who also appeared on the program, weighed in on Prince Harry and Davy's past romance and suggested that the Zimbabwean businesswoman was "the one that got away" for the Duke of Sussex.

"I truly believe that Chelsea was the great love of his life. I think they were ideally suited. They had a shared sense of humor," Dampier said of the exes, adding that Prince Harry was never happier than the time he was in Africa with Davy.

Just like Campbell, the journalist believed the alleged phone hacking by the press wasn't the cause of the pair's split. Instead, Dampier suggested that Davy and Cressida Bonas, another one of Prince Harry's exes, weren't cut out to be princesses and that their relationships with the duke would not have ended in marriage.

However, in a dig at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, Dampier added, "There's no doubt in my mind that he would have been much happier with Chelsy Davy."

In a summary of Prince Harry's witness statement, his lawyers alleged this week that excessive media intrusion "caused great challenges" in the Duke of Sussex's relationship with Davy. Prince Harry also claimed in the statement that Davy decided that "a royal life was not for her" and broke up with him following repeated acts of harassment by journalists, the BBC reported.

On Wednesday, Mirror Group Newspapers, the publisher of Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Daily Express, admitted to unlawfully gathering information and apologized to Prince Harry. The publisher also assured the prince and other claimants that "such conduct will never be repeated."