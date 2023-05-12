KEY POINTS Christopher Andersen claimed Prince Harry's absence would indicate an irreparable rupture in the family's relationship

Andersen added that the King was relieved Prince Harry showed up since it offered some hope of potential reconciliation

The royal author claimed Prince Harry was largely ignored at the coronation because he's not a working royal

King Charles found comfort in Prince Harry's attendance during his coronation, according to a royal expert.

Prince Harry made a brief appearance in the United Kingdom to show his support to his dad King Charles during his crowning Saturday. He didn't stay long in his homeland and immediately flew back to California to reunite with his family since his firstborn, Archie, was also celebrating his 4th birthday on the same day.

Weighing in on the Duke of Sussex's attendance at the event, American journalist and royal author Christopher Andersen said the King was "relieved" instead of "delighted" that his youngest son was present

"Harry's absence would have been a further indication that the rupture between the Sussexes and the royal family is irreparable," Andersen told Fox News Digital. "Harry's presence offered a ray of hope that some sort of reconciliation is at least possible — and that he is still loyal on some level to his father, the royal family, and the monarchy."

He added, "At the same time if Charles really wanted to put all the acrimony behind him, he would have made at least some small gesture — a wink, a nod, a smile, pretty much anything — in Harry's direction. Once again, as predicted, Harry was largely ignored because he is not a 'working royal.'"

Prince Harry didn't participate in the coronation ceremony and skipped an appearance with the family on the balcony. He also immediately took a flight back to California, instead of joining a family luncheon.

"Harry's reaction, not surprisingly, was to hop on the first flight home – all under the dubious pretext of making it home for [Harry and Markle's son] Archie's fourth birthday," Andersen continued. "I just don't get the feeling that Charles is all that upset about the situation, other than it does not reflect well on him and is damaging to the institution of the monarchy. Both sides have moved well beyond the hurt feelings stage."

Meanwhile, body language experts shared their thoughts about Prince Harry's behavior during the coronation. Judi James told Page Six he was "cheerful to the point of cocky." The body language expert noted that Prince Harry behaved "as though none of the events of the past couple of years had ever happened."

However, Darren Stanton, body language expert, psychologist, TV broadcaster and published author, told Entertainment Tonight that his smiles were fake.

"A real smile is the whole face, where a fake smile is only the bottom half of the face gets engaged," Stanton said of Prince Harry. "I saw plenty of fake smiles when he was in the Abbey, but certainly checking into the airport, we saw lots of authenticity and his happiness."