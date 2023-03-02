KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to "vacate" Frogmore Cottage, a spokesperson said

Prince Harry and Markle were gifted the Frogmore residence by the late Queen Elizabeth II

The eviction notice was allegedly processed shortly after the release of Prince Harry's "Spare"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been requested to "vacate" their residence at Frogmore Cottage, reports claimed.

Several media outlets reported that Great Britain's royal family had been allegedly "upset" over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest highly publicized projects, including their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and Prince Harry's best-selling memoir, "Spare," released in January.

Both projects featured the biggest revelations about the royal family, including the Sussexes' struggles while living in the United Kingdom, where they allegedly experienced a lack of protection from the Palace, racism and "abuse" that ultimately led to their controversial exit in 2020.

In "Spare," Prince Harry, 38, also revealed that a physical altercation had erupted between him and his brother, Prince William, which was one of the reasons that tore their once-close relationship apart.

Following the controversies, Buckingham Palace reportedly issued an eviction notice to the Sussexes, asking them to leave their residence at the Frogmore estate in Windsor, England — a home the couple received as a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to The Sun.

An unnamed insider told the outlet that the home was offered to Prince Andrew, who allegedly got booted out of his apartment in Buckingham Palace. But the source claimed that the disgraced prince was "resisting" the idea.

"This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the U.K.," the source suggested, adding that the couple is removing the rest of their belongings from the Windsor home and shipping them out to the United States, where they now reside with their two children, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet.

An unnamed palace insider spoke to Page Six, saying King Charles III began the eviction process in January, just a day after Prince Harry's all-tell memoir hit the bookstores. It also noted that no alternative home was offered to Prince Harry and Markle.

In a report published Wednesday, Omid Scobie claimed the couple was told that the home would be used for "somebody else" and that they were left "stunned" by the news.

Unnamed sources also told Scobie that at least two members of the royal family were "appalled" by the decision, except Prince William, who allegedly had "eyes" on the property before he and his family moved to Adelaide Cottage in August last year.

"Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate," another unnamed insider told Scobie. "Initially, they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation."

Independent Business Time could not independently verify the claims. But a spokesperson to the Sussexes recently addressed their eviction from the property via Vanity Fair, saying, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."