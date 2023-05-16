KEY POINTS British politician Chris Mullin predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage will end "in tears"

The former member of the British Parliament claimed that Harry will "come limping home" if Markle divorces him

Royal author Ingrid Seward said Prince Harry doesn't want to return home and is happy in California

A British politician has predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage would end in divorce and that the Duke of Sussex would return home to the U.K. if that happens.

In his latest memoir "Didn't You Use To Be Chris Mullin?," which is being serialized exclusively in The Independent, Chris Mullin, a journalist and former member of the British Parliament, wrote that Markle's alleged "woke Californian hang-ups" may destroy her marriage to Prince Harry and predicted that the Duke of Sussex will "come limping home" when the marriage "ends in tears."

The author also claimed that Markle is "clearly the main mover" in the couple's relationship, with Prince Harry "very much second fiddle." International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Several royal experts reacted to Mullin's comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage during Monday's broadcast of GB News' "Dan Wootton Tonight."

British columnist Petronella Wyatt, a friend of Queen Camilla's, claimed that Mullin is "completely right" about the dynamics of Prince Harry and Markle's relationship.

"Harry is not woke. You could say that Harry is the archetypal old-fashioned Englishman. He was brought up as a royal prince. His taste is of those a very old-fashioned Englishman, mucking about the countryside [and] shooting things. He loved his time in the army," Wyatt claimed.

Wyatt went on to say that she believes Prince William's younger brother "is not suited to the world of California at all" and will likely have no career, family and friends to lean on in the U.S. if his marriage with Markle fails.

"I can't see him continuing on his own in America because there's no career that he could sort of possibly do," she claimed of Prince Harry. "His career, so to speak, is based on his royal connections and trashing his family. I can't see him soft of getting a job. And also, Americans are not great with the hereditary principle, so I think Harry, for example, on his own, if it all went wrong, would quickly find himself totally friendless in America."

But royal author Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, disagreed with the predictions that Prince Harry and Markle would eventually split and that he would return to the U.K. in the event that happens.

"I think the last thing Harry would ever want to do is A, leave Meghan or allow Meghan to leave him and B, return to this country. He doesn't want to return to this country," the "William & Harry" author told host Dan Wootton. "He's really happy in California. That's where his source of income is. That's where his children are. That's where his children are probably likely to remain because if they were to divorce, California law, I believe--I mean, I'm not an expert on this--but it usually favors the woman."

Commentator Ernest Owens also said it was "rubbish" because "there's no sign" that the Sussexes' marriage is going downward.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot in 2018 and share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020.

They have since started their own organization Archewell, signed multimillion-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix, and released several media projects, including a docuseries and Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare."

Prince Harry and Markle recently proved that their relationship is as sweet as ever when they were spotted smiling while enjoying a sushi date at Sushi Bar in Santa Barbara, California, Friday.

According to Page Six, they were joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Bumble CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, along with their respective husbands, Brad Falchuk, Benji Madden and Texas oil heir Michael Herd.