KEY POINTS Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to flaunt herself at King Charles' coronation

Markle's advisors reportedly told her attending the event would further diminish her brand

The Sussexes are reportedly in big trouble as a brand and have been losing supporters

Meghan Markle didn't get her demands, and attending the coronation without them would diminish her brand, so she decided to skip the event, according to a royal expert.

British socialite and royal author Lady Colin Campbell joined Mark Dolan on "GB News" and discussed Markle's decision to skip the event. According to Campbell, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to attend the event, but her unmet demands would diminish her brand if she appeared at the ceremony.

"Well, I'll tell you what it tells me, and I've spoken to people who know them very well. It tells me, and I'm just gonna speak for myself, that she was very nervous, she actually did want to come, but she was blocked at every turn with all of her demands," Campbell said.

"She was hoping to flaunt herself, and she was blocked at every turn, and she took the decision upon the advice of her advisors, her money-making advisors, that if she came, she would have to diminish her brand even further than it has already been diminished and she and Harry are in big trouble as a brand. They have lost supporters in the United States across the board. Most well-established people, even in the Democratic party, don't want to have a thing to do with them."

The author of "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" added that Markle was probably concerned about the seating arrangement too because sitting on the bleachers would also adversely affect her brand.

"You know, if she came it was going to affect the brand adversely because her own popularity which can be massaged or at least slightly ignored if she doesn't come would have been so apparent," she continued, "And also her loss of stature because one of the big quibbles was where they would be seated and she was going to be seated in the bleachers, so to speak. And of course, a star of Meghan's magnitude, you know I'm fabulous, I was a star of snoops, can you imagine in the bleachers."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Campbell's sentiment was similar to Daily Mail Diary editor and broadcaster Richard Eden's opinion in "Palace Confidential." He believed that Markle was staying back in California due to unmet demands.

"They wanted apologies [and] this type of thing. And from everything I've heard, you know that simply hasn't happened," Eden said. "And let's be clear, I think that's why Meghan isn't coming because they haven't got what they wanted."