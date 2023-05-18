KEY POINTS A security expert found the circumstances surrounding the Sussexes' car chase with paparazzi "very strange"

Home and security editor Mark White wondered what role the Sussexes' private security played at the time

The Sussexes were pursued by photographers after leaving the Women of Vision Awards in New York City Tuesday

A security expert has cast doubt on some of the details surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chaotic car chase with paparazzi in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson alleged in a statement that the couple and Markle's mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with "highly aggressive paparazzi" who relentlessly pursued them for "over two hours" Tuesday night.

However, GB News home and security editor Mark White said that he found the circumstances surrounding the whole ordeal "very strange."

"I'm not trying in any way to belittle how awful it is to be pursued by ruthless freelance individuals like the paparazzi in L.A., whom we know there are multiple incidents where they come into contact with celebs that don't want their photograph taken," White said during an interview with GB News host Patrick Christys.

"But then you take it up to another level. You're in a vehicle, and just to avoid them, you are, by the admission of the spokesperson for the Duke and the Duchess, involved in a two-hour car chase. So who is the taxi driver that's also clearly willing to drive for two hours? Was this at the insistence of the couple? Could they have found a police station nearby to drive to?" he continued, noting that there are "a lot of unanswered questions" about the situation.

White also wondered what role Prince Harry and Markle's private security team played during the pursuit.

"[The Sussexes' security] may have been in accompanying vehicles and giving instructions to the taxi driver. We don't know. But it certainly sounds very strange that it would be in a taxi and that taxi driver would be driving for two hours being pursued relentlessly by the paparazzi," the security editor said.

White also mentioned the Sussex spokesperson's claim that the paparazzi's "relentless pursuit" nearly resulted in collisions involving two officers with the New York City Police Department, wondering at what point this happened and whether it was the couple who called the cops.

The expert then suggested taking the information coming from the Sussexes' spokesperson with a grain of salt.

"This is all coming from one source at the moment, which is their source," White said. "I'm just saying, let's probably take a step back and be a little circumspect about what we're hearing."

Prince Harry, Markle and her mother were pursued by photographers after leaving the Women of Vision Awards at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom, where the duchess received an award Tuesday night. No one was hurt in the incident, their security detail told CNN.

The NYPD said that "numerous" photographers made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's transport "challenging" but that there were no reported collisions, injuries or arrests, according to the outlet.

Thomas Buda, who runs a private security business contracted to help Prince Harry and Markle, said paparazzi wanted to find out where the couple was staying while they were in New York City, CNN reported. The paparazzi's vehicles allegedly ran red lights while pedestrians were in the crosswalks, drove into oncoming traffic on 34th Street in Manhattan, and drove the wrong way down one-way streets, Buda said.

Chris Sanchez, a member of the couple's security team, told CNN that the car chase was "very chaotic" and "could have been fatal."

At one point during the ordeal, security moved Prince Harry, Markle and her mother to the NYPD 19th police precinct on East 67th Street, where a yellow taxi picked them up, brought them around the block and then returned them to the police station.

Sukhcharn Singh, the driver of the taxi, told The Washington Post that he spent just approximately 10 minutes with the family after picking them up at the 19th precinct, just more than a mile from the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

During the short trip in his taxi, Singh said they were followed by two cars when he drove the four to Park Avenue moving south. The couple's security then asked him to drive them back to the police station.

"I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. [Prince Harry and Markle] were quiet and seemed scared, but it's New York — it's safe," the driver said.

One photographer on the scene claimed that it was "sensational" to describe the paparazzi pursuit as "near catastrophic."

"Nobody got a ticket or arrested...I don't see how it was near catastrophic other than crazy hyperbole," the unnamed photographer told People.