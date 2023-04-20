KEY POINTS Royal expert Tom Bower claimed Meghan Markle didn't want to be in Britain

Bower said Prince Harry's wife didn't want to be part of the royal family

He said Markle milked the royal family after getting global recognition

Meghan Markle's attendance at King Charles' coronation was very unlikely, according to a royal expert.

Former BBC journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower joined Dan Wootton on "GB News" and discussed Prince Harry and Markle's attendance at the coronation. The Duke of Sussex will attend the event, but his wife and two children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — will stay in California.

The "Revenge" author admitted that he wasn't expecting either of them to attend. He was also surprised that Prince Harry was making a solo appearance. However, he was completely not surprised by Markle's decision to skip the event.

"Her presence, I thought was never likely because she doesn't want to be in Britain," Bower said. "She doesn't want to be part of the royal family. She's a Californian. She doesn't want to curtsy to the Queen. She never wants to curtsy to Kate or to Sophie that was very important."

He continued, "Of course, they did not guarantee her a spotlight in the front row, and she didn't want to play second fiddle again, gazing out of a window. So, I think all together for her it was unless she was going to be prominent, she wasn't going to take the part."

Although Markle is allegedly not a fan of the royal family, the author of "Rebel King" accused her of "milking" the institution.

"She's milked the royal family for everything they can give her. She's got global recognition, which she didn't have before," he explained.

Bower acknowledged that young people and diverse communities wanted Markle. However, he also noted that the palace had made it clear that they didn't want Markle in the ceremony.

"I think that the palace quite clearly decided they didn't want Meghan there, and they were putting conditions on her presence which they hoped she would refuse, and in that way, they've kept her out," he continued. "Harry is still there after all, his fifth in line of succession, so to some extent, he should be there, and he doesn't want to be excluded, but they'll freeze him."

Bower added, "But Meghan is such a poisonous, vile person for Britain, the one thing she realizes that the crowds who are clearly monarchists on the streets wouldn't give her the welcome that she thinks she deserves."

Prince Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, seemingly shared Bower's sentiment about Markle's alleged feelings toward the royal family. The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" claimed the former actress changed Prince Harry and that he hated the things he used to love.

"I think the whole lot is Meghan. He's been brainwashed, and he's been left out to dry. And I think he's taken on everything that she feels and not what he feels," Levin said when he appeared on "GB News" and spoke with Wootton. "I don't think he hates the family as much as Meghan hates it and wants him to hate it. He wants to please her."