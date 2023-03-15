KEY POINTS Prince William believed Princess Diana would be disappointed by the little progress in tackling homelessness

The Prince of Wales was glad that his mom introduced him to the cause of homelessness at a young age

Prince William visited the Groundswell charity and spoke with those who experienced homelessness

Prince William spoke about homelessness and his late mom Princess Diana's possible reaction to their efforts in tackling this issue.

Prince William felt his mother would be upset by the little progress in battling homelessness. The late Princess of Wales introduced him to the plight of street sleepers and others without homes when he was young. Princess Diana also took him and his younger brother, Prince Harry, to shelters providing homes for the homeless.

Prince William has been campaigning to end homelessness. In a new video, he shared his late mom's potential reaction to their progress in tackling homelessness more than two decades after she passed away. Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. She was 36.

"My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did," Prince William said, People reported. "I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

According to the outlet, the video was made by Comic Relief and will be aired in full on Friday, in time for Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day is about coming together to fight child poverty. One can buy a Red Nose for $2, and the money will go to programs that support children's health, safety and education in the United States and around the world.

A short clip was released Wednesday, showing Prince William's visit to a charity called Groundswell, which Comic Relief is supporting. They were recording a podcast as part of Groundswell's "Listen Up! Project."

Prince William spoke with Nawshin and Miles, who experienced homelessness. The Prince of Wales told them he was there "to learn."

"I'm here really kind of to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experiences of homelessness," the Duke of Cambridge said.

In June 2022, Prince William penned an essay and credited Princess Diana for exposing him to the often-overlooked problem of homelessness.

"I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem," he wrote.

He was also photographed selling Big Issue magazine, and the snaps went viral on Twitter. Prince William acknowledged Big Issue for "offering people the opportunity to earn a legitimate income by selling a magazine to the public" and making efforts to solve homelessness by helping as many people living on the streets.