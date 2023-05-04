KEY POINTS King Charles and other royal family members held a rehearsal for the coronation on Saturday

Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children and Princess Royal Anne attended the rehearsal

Prince Harry was not present at the Westminster Abbey rehearsal on Wednesday

King Charles III's coronation is fast approaching, and immediate members of the royal family are conducting last-minute preparations to ensure the crowning ceremony runs smoothly.

On Wednesday, Great Britain's royal family held a rehearsal for the 74-year-old monarch's coronation at Westminster Abbey, where they were welcomed by the Dean of Westminster, Dr. David Hoyle MBE, according to U.K.'s GB News.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were spotted at the London-based gothic church — a World Heritage site built in 1269 — as well as their three children, 9-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. King Charles' sister, Princess Royal Anne, reportedly participated in the rehearsal as well.

Some members of the Wales family will have special participation during the crowning ceremony. The 40-year-old Prince of Wales, now the first in line to the British throne, will kneel before his father and pledge his loyalty in a ceremony called "The Homage of Royal Blood," according to the coronation liturgy by Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby.

Upon kneeling, Prince William will then say, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So, help me, God."

He will also be tasked to help King Charles wear his golden robe royal — a mantle originally worn by his grandfather King George VI back in 1937 — before he is crowned in front of about 2,300 guests and millions of onlookers across the U.K. and worldwide.

Meanwhile, Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Middleton, is among his grandfather's Pages of Honor. He will help carry King Charles' robes upon entering and exiting the Royal church, along with Queen Consort Camilla's grandsons.

Prince Harry reportedly did not attend the rehearsal, seemingly indicating that he would only show up at the formal ceremony on Saturday.

Early last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex's attendance via a statement that read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

His wife, Meghan Markle, will stay in their Montecito mansion this coming weekend to celebrate their son Prince Archie's 4th birthday, along with his younger sister, 1-year-old Princess Lilibet.