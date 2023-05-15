KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton's new behind-the-scenes film "elevated" their allure, Kinsey Schofield says

The royal expert said the couple has "one up" on Harry and Meghan due to the "royalty angle"

Schofield described the Prince and Princess of Wales as glamorous, sophisticated and graceful

Prince William and Kate Middleton have an advantage over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when it comes to giving an intimate look at their lives, according to a royal commentator.

During an interview with Mark Dolan on his GB News show, Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, weighed in on the new behind-the-scenes film released by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The film, which captured the coronation weekend, gave a look at the couple and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, inside their home and dressed in all their regalia, along with other intimate details.

"It's just so fascinating to get this kind of access to William and Catherine, but it looked so sharp and so amazing," she said.

Schofield seemingly compared the clip to Prince Harry and Markle's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which explored their love story, their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, and their strained relationship with the other members of the royal family.

In the royal expert's opinion, Prince William and Middleton have "one up" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their film didn't take away from their "allure."

"You're talking about Harry and Meghan in this Netflix deal, but William and Catherine, they have royalty on their side," Schofield told Dolan. "It didn't take any of the allure away, this behind-the-scenes video. It actually elevated it, with all of the glitz and glamor associated with royalty and associated with these duties that they take so seriously. I do think they have one up on Harry and Meghan in the whole Netflix situation because of the royalty angle, because they take their roles so seriously, and because they truly are so glamorous and sophisticated and graceful."

Schofield went on to say that she believes if the Waleses continue their social media activities, it would boost their popularity even more.

"I think if they continue on this path of social media domination, I do think that's really an excellent strategy. If you look at a few weeks ago, you and I were having the discussion of [whether they] were ... slacking in their roles? I think they've taken out a lot more work over the last few weeks. We've seen so much more of them. And social media is a way for them to stay engaged without having to actually physically be anywhere and I think that's a really strong arena for them," she added of Prince William and Middleton.

Schofield also shared her thoughts on the three generations portrait released by Buckingham Palace featuring King Charles, his eldest son and heir Prince William, and his eldest grandchild, Prince George, the second-in-line to the throne.

"I think that the picture was perfect. I loved that," the royal expert admitted, before claiming, "The mean part of me was a little tickled because don't forget that what made Harry irate was that photo of the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and George. He was so mad about that picture being on the table during the Queen's speech."

The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on #Coronation Day.



📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/h3H6RCIfS6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 12, 2023

Schofield could be referring to the four generations photo that the royal family previously shared via Instagram featuring Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George to mark the new decade.

"I do think it's a fabulous photo. It reflects the mystery of the monarchy, it reflects the sophistication and it reflects the three individuals that are committed to their job and committed to the future of the monarchy. I thought it was beautiful," she continued of the new portrait.