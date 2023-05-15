KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton shared behind-the-scenes footage from King Charles' Coronation

The video clip filmed by Will Warr featured various highlights from the event

Several netizens gave the short film a thumbs-up and praised Warr for a job well done

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared some of the highlights from King Charles' Coronation in their behind-the-scenes clip filmed by Will Warr.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a nearly five-minute video from the coronation behind the scenes. It featured several highlights from the event, including Prince William saying his pledge of loyalty to King Charles, the royals' balcony appearance, the Wales family's preparation for the event, their meet and greet with the people, some clips from the coronation concert and more.

Several netizens reacted to the film, with many praising it. One even commended the royal couple's social media manager.

"Whoever is responsible for your new marketing strategy and social media: They are doing their job amazingly! Love the new aesthetics," one commented on the film uploaded on YouTube. Another agreed, writing, "Give the people who are handling the royals' social media a raise!!! So impressed with their work and editing."

"As an American who was up at 4:30 am to watch the Coronation, thank you so much for this behind-the-scenes look. I love and respect the history of Great Britain," a third commenter said. A fourth user added, "The coronation was absolutely beautiful from start to finish! Thank you to all who worked to make it such a memorable event. Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are a joy to watch"

"The Kensington Palace staff have done a brilliant job with the material they have created and shared recently over the Coronation weekend! Keep this great job up!" another wrote.

Several netizens also praised Warr, a filmmaker and photography director, for doing a great job. According to them, the short film was brilliant.

"Hi Will Warr, only recently have we found out who the genius behind the new vibe on this channel is!!!! Your storytelling is so vibrant & fun - WE LOVE IT!!!! Well done on capturing the mood, celebration and so many incredible moments! Keep doing what you are doing!" one commented with five-star emojis.

"Will and Matt you both are incredible [two smiling face with heart-eyes emojis] also huge shout out to whoever is behind these amazing ideas to elevate the content and communication on KP social media. Keep up the good work!!" another added.

"I received the YouTube notification a few minutes ago, and I just watched this beautiful video!! Just wow!!! Absolutely iconic video! Another one [crown and multiple smiling face with heart-eyes emojis] Big congratulations to Will! Please keep up ... the good work! Amazing videos in every engagement," another fan of Warr wrote.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The three-day celebration included a coronation concert the following day, which featured big artists, including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.