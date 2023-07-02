KEY POINTS Prince William and Prince Harry appeared in their own respective videos at the 2023 Diana Awards Friday

Prince William was introduced by former Diana Legacy Award winner Hannah Hodgson

Prince Harry appeared alongside 2021 Diana Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu

Prince William and Prince Harry made cameos in honor of their late mother Princess Diana at the 2023 Diana Awards.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex appeared in separate videos played during the ceremony, which celebrated young people who are making positive changes in the world, Us Weekly reported.

Former Diana Legacy Award winner Hannah Hodgson introduced Prince William. The future king praised her and all the winners for the "challenges they have overcome" to reach their goals.

"What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others. ... Today, we recognize the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change," he said, per Us Weekly. "To everyone watching, these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name."

Prince Harry appeared later in the program in a separate pre-recorded segment alongside 2021 Diana Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu.

"When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world," Prince Harry said. "The brilliant award recipients we're honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen."

He also spoke about Princess Diana, her faith in the youth's transformative power, and how her legacy lives on today.

"As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people," he said. "She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society."

Prince Harry continued, "Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and, of course, their futures. Whether it's climate change, mental well-being, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming. But, what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together. The strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it."

Prince Harry and Prince William previously reunited at the coronation of their father, King Charles III, in May.

The brothers have been estranged since the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step back from his royal duties and move to California in 2020.

Last month, journalist and royal biographer Christopher Andersen said he believed that Prince William was still unhappy about Prince Harry's royal departure and how his younger brother portrayed him in his memoir, "Spare."

"William is still simmering with resentment over 'Megxit,' not to mention Harry's unflattering portrait of him in 'Spare,'" Andersen told Fox News Digital. "In the book, Harry portrays his older brother as his 'archnemesis' – Harry's words – a scolding, overbearing, brooding and, at times, even violent man."

Andersen also speculated that Prince Harry was "upset" that Prince William allegedly got a "free ride because he is the heir" and "got away scot-free with doing many of the same things" for which the younger royal was "excoriated."