Kate Middleton is showing off her tennis skills against a legend in the sport.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts posted a video of Middleton and Swiss former tennis pro Roger Federer's visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility earlier this month.

The pair united to honor the ball boys and girls ahead of the Wimbledon tournament.

"The unsung heroes of @Wimbledon," the caption of the post read. "The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things!"

In a follow-up post, Wimbledon and the Waleses shared a series of photos from the visit, during which the tennis champ and Middleton learned the skills required to be ball boys and girls for the annual tournament.

In the video, Middleton was dressed in a full tennis ensemble as she and Federer played a friendly match.

The two later joined some of the training drills of the ball boys and girls. The royal showed off her speed and agility when she caught a ball that Federer sent her away.

Middleton, who is a tennis enthusiast, also spoke with some of the kids who are training for such a big event.

"All the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take into so many other parts of your life," Princess Kate told the trainees. "That confidence and that feeling of pride being on any of the courts, actually, is such a big moment. So, it's a good choice."

A number of social media users commented on the posts, including Federer, who joked that he had to improve his tossing form. Many also praised the duo for highlighting the ball boys and girls.

"I need to work on my tossing form," Federer commented on the video.

"So happy seeing the 'ball-kids' being highlighted! They do an amazing job, and are a very important part of every tennis tournament! [clapping hands emoji] Nice to see a tennis legend like Roger Federer joining the Princess of Wales to celebrate these boys and girls. Also, is there something the Princess can't do? Nice forehand though!" another person wrote.

"What an amazingly talented woman. And Roger ... wow. What an amazing day for all those ball kids," a third commenter added.

"What a great job Kate [is] doing as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and how lovely an experience for the ball girls/boys sharing [the court] with Roger... Royalty everywhere!" a fourth user opined.

"People say she's too thin, but look at those toned legs and arms! And what a lovely tribute. Ball boys and girls deserve praise too!" another user wrote.

Middleton has been the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) since 2016.

However, Prince William's wife has been a regular at the famous tennis tournament even before she took over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Kate even spent hours lining up to get a ticket for Wimbledon before she became a member of the royal family.

"Being able to go into Wimbledon and be part of an amazing atmosphere is special," she previously said. "It inspires young people, including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking 'Yes, I could do the same' and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results."