Princess Anne opened up about her brother King Charles III and the future of the monarchy ahead of his coronation Saturday.

Speaking to CBC News, the Princess Royal said she does not think that Charles, who has been preparing for his role as monarch for decades as the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, will be changed by his new role.

"Well, you know what you're getting because he has been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change," the 72-year-old royal told "The National" host Adrienne Arsenault of her brother, who, at 74, will be the oldest King to be crowned in U.K. history.

"You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true," Princess Anne added.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's only daughter also discussed how the royal family deals with the growing number of people who want the monarchy to be abolished.

"We don't, in many respects, need to deal with it. It is the monarch that is the key to this. And the constitution that underpins the monarchy," she added in a preview shared by "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie. "We, as a family, see ourselves there to support that role. What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way which it can convey continuity, of not just interest but of service, of understanding, the way that people of communities want to live their life."

When asked about the relevance of the royal family, the princess said she understood that it is a topic of conversation. However, she clarified that it was not a discussion she "would necessarily have."

"I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion, but I would just underline that the monarchy provides with the constitution a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way," she explained.

A refreshingly fluff-free interview with Princess Anne by CBC’s @adriearsenault, who (amongst many questions) asked the Princess Royal about the growing decline in support for the British Monarchy and how they deal with it as a family: pic.twitter.com/TDiGkou6EO — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 1, 2023

Social media users reacted to Princess Anne's interview. Many seemed convinced that the Princess Royal had a strong character like her mother and would have been a great monarch.

"It's unfortunate that she wasn't born first. She seems better for the role," one commented.

Another wrote, "She gave a soft answer. But even with that, I think she would make a better monarch than Charles. She reminds me of her mother."

Meanwhile, others thought that Princess Anne did not give any concrete answers to the interviewer's questions.

"She didn't say anything relevant," one asked.

"She gave [zero] answers... [She] deflected well, I'll give her that," a different commenter said.

King Charles became the U.K.'s new monarch upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, but he will be officially crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition this weekend.

King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday.