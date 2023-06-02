KEY POINTS Princess Beatrice wore a tiara at the wedding reception of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan

It was the first time she sported the York tiara in public

The York tiara was bought by Queen Elizabeth for Sarah Ferguson for her royal wedding

Princess Beatrice wore a special accessory to a royal event in Jordan this week.

The 34-year-old British royal had her second-ever tiara moment when she and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the evening banquet celebrating the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan Thursday.

In photos obtained by People, Princess Beatrice can be seen sporting a tiara as she and her husband greeted the royal newlyweds and their parents during the wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

For her second time wearing a tiara to a public event, Princess Beatrice opted for the York tiara, which is a special family heirloom. It complemented her pink gown with flared sleeves and gold embellishments by Reem Acra.

Queen Elizabeth bought the headpiece for Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York wore the tiara when she married Prince Andrew in 1986 before going on to don the headpiece for white-tie events over the years.

The evening banquet marked the first time Princess Beatrice sported the York tiara in public.

Princess Beatrice made her tiara debut at her wedding, just like many other women in the British royal family. She opted for Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara for her 2020 nuptials.

Her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II wore the same headpiece when she tied the knot with Prince Philip. Princess Anne also donned the tiara for her own wedding in 1973.

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close," an unnamed source told People at the time, noting that it was "arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet."

Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, also wore a tiara when she walked down the aisle in 2018. The younger princess opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara.

Aside from Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, her cousin Prince William and cousin-in-law Kate Middleton also attended Thursday's royal wedding and banquet in Jordan.

Middleton sparkled in one of her favorite headpieces, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, and a sequin-covered pink gown by go-to designer Jenny Packham during the reception, People reported.

The Princess of Wales also wore a blue sash and Maltese cross badge that she received as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and added a yellow ribbon and brooch known as the Royal Family Order.

Middleton let her hair down and matched her headpiece with Greville Chandelier earrings.