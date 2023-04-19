KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly offended by Sarah Ferguson's interview

Princess Eugenie is loyal to Prince Harry, but she's more loyal to her mom, Ferguson

Prince Harry reportedly lost the person that would likely give him a big hug on King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's relationship is reportedly not the same as before.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie were very close growing up. However, according to a new report, their relationship is now strained.

Charlotte Griffiths, editor at large at Mail on Sunday, appeared on "GB News" and spoke with Dan Wootton. According to her, the royal cousins' relationship got affected by Sarah Ferguson's interview earlier this month.

"The thing about Eugenie is that she's very loyal to Harry, but there's no one she's more loyal to than her own mother," Griffiths said. "Those girls, her and her sister [Princess Beatrice] adore their mother, and Fergie has been doing a round of interviews to promote her new book recently in which lightly touched on the subject of Meghan very carefully, said nothing that much controversial but what I'm hearing is that of course, Meghan and Harry have taken great offense, it's all very awkward, and that has caused tensions with Eugenie, that's what I'm hearing."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are expected to reunite at King Charles' coronation next month. U.S.-based royal commentator and host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast Kinsey Schofield said when she appeared on the same show that the senior royals, including Prince William, still don't trust Prince Harry and are unlikely to speak with him.

However, she believed the Duke of Sussex's cousins Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice might be welcoming. According to her, "Eugenie is still very close to him." Griffiths believes the royal cousins will still interact, but it will not be the same as before.

"I'm sure they'll put on a brave face, but you know, he has lost the person that probably was most likely to give him a big hug on the day probably might be more of a sort of nod and smile rather than a big hug," Griffiths said of the potential encounter between Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were offended by Ferguson's interview with the Independent when she spoke about her departure from the royal family and reflected on her career as an author after 12 years of writing children's books and appearing on TV shows.

"Well, you can't have it both ways. You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You're either in or out," the Duchess of York told the outlet, without making any direct reference to Prince Harry and Markle.

Ferguson is not invited to King Charles' coronation. However, she has no problem with it because she understands she no longer has ties with the royal family. She also clarified that she supports King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

"I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in, or you're out," the duchess explained on ITV's "Loose Women," noting that she didn't expect an invite to the event.