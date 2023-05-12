KEY POINTS Megyn Kelly claimed bitterness was all over Prince Harry's face during the coronation

Kelly claimed that Prince Harry and Markle are miserable following their royal exit

Prince Harry was seen smiling and chatting with the royal family at Westminster Abbey Saturday

Prince Harry looked "bitter" during King Charles III's coronation, Megyn Kelly has claimed.

The journalist and media personality recently shared on Sky New Australia her thoughts on Prince Harry's swift exit and Meghan Markle's absence from Saturday's coronation.

Kelly said she was "happy" that she did not have to see Markle's "fake tears or fake joy" and that Prince Harry flew back home to California shortly after the crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey.

"I'm happy now that they can go back to Montecito. He was a bitter, bitter man at the coronation, you could tell," the Sky News contributor said of Prince Harry. "He was wearing it all over his face."

The "Megyn Kelly Show" host went on to claim that the couple appears to be miserable after stepping back from their roles as working royals and relocating to California.

"Now he can go home and sit in the misery that he created for himself. He is an unhappy man, he married an unhappy woman. They're going to sit in Montecito, it doesn't matter how big their mansion gets, they'll never be happy," Kelly claimed.

Kelly also criticized Markle's relationship with her estranged family, who recently claimed in a TV interview that the duchess hasn't spoken to them in years.

"She can nail every Spotify deal [and] WME representation she wants. It's never going to fill the hole that's inside of her because there's something wrong with this woman," Kelly claimed of the former actress. "She dumped her family, her dad is dying, she won't speak to him. She's ruined another family, which happens to be a royal one, and now they're going to have to sit with the consequences of their own behavior, which is misery."

Despite Kelly's claim, Prince Harry was all smiles when he arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he chatted with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who brought along their husbands.

Prince Harry also smiled when he ran into his aunt Princess Anne, who started a small conversation with him.

While Prince Harry attended the coronation, Markle remained in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The duchess reportedly held an intimate party to celebrate Archie's 4th birthday Saturday and was seen the next day enjoying a hike near their home.

Markle has been estranged from her dad Thomas Markle Sr. since he was caught staging paparazzi photos before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. The former Hollywood lighting director pulled out of the nuptials just days before the ceremony, citing heart problems.

Daily Express columnist Carole Malone recently said on GB News that Markle may regret it if she ignores her father's "dying wish" to reconnect with his daughter after he suffered a stroke last year.

Prince Harry also reportedly has a strained relationship with his family, which was not helped by the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and his memoir "Spare."