A provocative climate change tweet discussing the evolution of climate change-related disasters has gone viral as the Los Angeles wildfires rage on.

While the tweet itself was originally published before the wildfires, it began circulating again as the reality of the situation began setting in for X users.

this tweet is my roman empire pic.twitter.com/4gZhB5s4wI — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) January 8, 2025

"Climate change will manifest as a series of disasters viewed through phones with footage that gets closer and closer to where you live until you're the one filming it," the user tweeted.

A screenshot of the tweet was re-shared in light of the fires, sparking conversations as users began realizing that the old tweet now also applied to the videos and images they were seeing online.

Everytime there's a disaster I quote this tweet. — Grimmo (@shutupgrimmo) January 9, 2025

Wow, hits hard 🎯 — Jo Clare (@j0clare) January 9, 2025

"Everytime there's a disaster I quote this tweet," one user concurred. "Wow, hits hard," another user commented.

Users also shared photos and videos that they thought truly encapsulated the meaning of the viral tweet. Some even offered photos that they took themselves.

That’s EXACTLY what these guys are doing.



Everyone wants to star in their own apocalyptic themed reality show it seems. https://t.co/yrmpaQXu8D — Ignorance Isn’t An Excuse. Same at 🦋 (@FashionableRes1) January 9, 2025

"That's EXACTLY what these guys are doing. Everyone wants to star in their own apocalyptic themed reality show it seems," one user commented, including a tweet of a video filmed from inside a Los Angeles home surrounded by raging flames.

My addition from this afternoon pic.twitter.com/cltmzStkdH — John (@johnnya91) January 9, 2025

"My addition from this afternoon," one user added, sharing a photo they took of orange flames and giant clouds of smoke in the distance.

Others contributed photos they took from other natural disasters, including floods and hurricanes.

Flooding in Valencia (Oct 29th 2024) pic.twitter.com/iQQP1i9WcA — Irene Beltrán (@Ibeljor83) January 9, 2025

I woke up to water falling in my face from the ceiling after my house collapsed during a hurricane and it still doesn’t feel real 🥴 pic.twitter.com/nbjBjNZkam — lucy𒄊 (@eigenlucy) January 9, 2025

The viral tweet was also shared as just a quote by others, as Zack Bornstein, an Emmy-nominated director, tweeted it in response to a video taken by a man fleeing his friend's home near Rustic Canyon as flames engulfed their yard.

“Climate change will manifest as a series of disasters viewed through phones with footage that gets closer and closer to where you live until you're the one filming it.” https://t.co/0xGbNOyclk — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 8, 2025

More than 100,000 people have been displaced and at least five have been killed by the wildfires fueled by strong winds in Los Angeles.

Thousands of homes and buildings have been destroyed in the blaze, amounting to more than $50 billion in estimated damages, according to AccuWeather.

Originally published by Latin Times.