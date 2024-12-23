KEY POINTS DeSci aims to leverage blockchain to provide scientist with a more open and incentivized environment for their research

Neos, $DNA, $DNX, and VitaRNA are just some of the hot topics in the segment in recent weeks

There is concern about whether some DeSci projects can be tagged legitimate without peer review

The cryptocurrency community may have reached a "calm" state amid an ensuing market downtrend following multiple highs in November and earlier this month, but despite the laid-back atmosphere around the space, a new hot topic is making rounds across the broader blockchain industry: DeSci.

There's DeFi, SocialFi, and now there's DeSci (decentralized science). What is this emerging concept, and why has it been trending over the weekend among crypto users on social media?

What is DeSci?

For starters, decentralized science is the concept that leverages blockchain technology to achieve a more open and community-driven system around scientific research. The big news is that DeSci aims to become an incentivized ecosystem wherein blockchain tech will be used to ensure the immutability of scientific studies while also reducing or completely eliminating barriers that prevent entry into the space.

The ultimate goal of DeSci is to democratize scientific research by providing a decentralized platform for scientists and other related experts to share their valuable insights, run critical experiments, and even raise funding for projects with much potential.

Why is DeSci Trending on X?

#DeSci was a top trend on X over the weekend as crypto users started discussing the emerging blockchain segment with much gusto.

Projects such as decentralized platform ResearchHub, Neos Research, DNA, Dynex (DNX), and VitaRNA are just some of the DeSci projects that are gaining attention in recent weeks.

For instance, Neos, a decentralized research network that seeks to incentivize humans and AI agents to solve research interest points (RIPs) through Proof of Research, is trending in the crypto space as crypto users anticipate the network's launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Launching in Q1 2025, the $NEOS platform will unlock groundbreaking benefits and utilities for $NEOS token holders, empowering them to drive the future of scientific discoveries. That's what #DeSci is all about. pic.twitter.com/Zp4CClmDNw — Neos.ai (@Neos_Research) December 21, 2024

Additionally, the DNA token from Muhdo Hub, which is set to launch Monday, has attracted a lot of interest over the weekend as it announced reaching over $1 million in total value locked (TVL) in pre-staked DNA coins.

Staking is Now Closed! 🔒



Thank you to everyone who participated in MuhdoHub's staking program! The staking period is now officially closed, and we’re thrilled by the incredible support from our community. Over $1,000,000 TVL in $DNA tokens has been staked pre-launch!



Who is… pic.twitter.com/zBDhNTzUXT — Muhdo (@Muhdohealth) December 23, 2024

Muhdo is a blockchain-powered epigenetics and AI project. Epigenetics studies heritable traits that take place without changing the DNA sequence. Muhdo Hub envisions a world where healthcare is personalized.

Read more State Of The Chain: Blockaid's New Security Dashboard Reveals 60% Of Tokens Malicious State Of The Chain: Blockaid's New Security Dashboard Reveals 60% Of Tokens Malicious

The Case for DeSci and Pseudo Science

Decentralized science has been making significant waves in the crypto space, but there have also been concerns about the issue of "legitimacy," especially in scientific research, wherein peer-reviewed outputs are critical.

The democratization of scientific studies through blockchain technology has raised questions on whether DeSci projects not published in reputable journals can be defined as DeSci at all.

Innovative Bioresearch (INNBC), which claims to be the "original creator of decentralized science" since 2016, asserts that DeSci projects cannot be deemed "legit science by the scientific community" unless they produce "actual peer-reviewed studies."

The project went on to state that "a token is not science," nor is a "narrative." INNBC, which allows for the permanent storage of biomedical data onchain, has been featured in the BioMedCentral Journal.

DeSci has a long way to go before it blows up like other segments in blockchain and crypto. On the other hand, it continues to gain traction due to its promise of providing scientists with an environment where they can openly share new and even unconventional research ideas that may help change the world for the better.