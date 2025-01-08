KEY POINTS Pump.science will conduct live experiments using mice treated with potentially life-extending compounds on a rotarod device

Hedgehog Markets will host an online prediction market where participants can analyze data on the experiments and predict outcomes

The collaboration brings the power of prediction markets, which proved influential in sports and politics, to the DeSci space

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, cryptocurrency-powered research protocol for launching and funding scientific experiments pump.science has partnered with permissionless prediction market firm Hedgehog Markets to bring prediction markets to live longevity experiments.

The partnership marks a new way for communities to engage with cutting-edge research, allowing people to participate actively and shape the future of longevity research.

How It Works

Under the decentralized science (DeSci) partnership, pump.science will conduct live experiments using mice on a rotarod device (an industry-standard tool that measures mice endurance and motor function) for the purpose of testing potential life-extending treatments. The mice are treated with possibly life-extending compounds before the experiments begin.

Hedgehog Markets will then host an online prediction market that will allow participants to analyze data, observe footage on the experiments, and predict outcomes on the mice's endurance tests.

Participants will be provided with video footage of the individual mice, preliminary data on the experiment, and insights from previous experiments to ensure that they are informed for their predictions on which mouse will stay on the rotarod the longest.

The project will be centered around pump.science's RODeo, a series of weekly live-streamed longevity experiments on the rotarod device.

may we have your attention please



wanted: longevity scientists

> in february, new compounds drop on @pumpdotscience in partnership with @vita_dao

> join the lab meeting to find out what it takes to lead the next compounds



lab meeting:

> jan 7, 11am est/4pm utc

> register:… pic.twitter.com/QoyEX2lsKN — Pump Science (@pumpdotscience) January 2, 2025

The team will open RODeo prediction markets before each experiment, and they will close before the study kicks off, giving time for participants to analyze experiment data.

Through the integration, people are given a new avenue to engage with scientific research by combining cutting-edge longevity studies with hype around prediction markets.

"Prediction markets have proven powerful for everything from sports to politics. Now we're bringing that same power to science, where participants can use their knowledge to predict the outcomes of live experiments and actively engage in the research process," Kyle DiPepe from Hedgehog Markets, said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

RODeo: Reshaping Scientific Research Engagement

The pump.science platform has been working on experiments around worms and flies with promising results. With RODeo, the team looks to compile critical data that should contribute to longevity and aging research.

The mice are challenged to stay on the rotating rod for as long as possible to test their athletic endurance. It is worth noting that before the official trials, mice undergo pre-training at a steady 4rpm (4 revolutions per minute) so they can get comfortable with the device.

Participants can speculate on outcomes by trading compound tokens throughout the duration of the RODeo experiments.

first they ignore you



then they laugh at you



then they fight you



then they say: 'wow thats actually a pretty mice experiment'



coming january pic.twitter.com/xRXPVe54yc — Pump Science (@pumpdotscience) December 15, 2024

Non-participants who just want to view the process can watch the livestreams, which will be available on Twitch, YouTube, and X.

"RODeo is a leap forward for how people can support and interact with scientific research. By streaming real-time mouse endurance tests with prediction markets, we're ushering in a new and more engaging participation model of scientific discovery," said Benji Leibowitz, founder of pump.science.

RODeo prediction markets will go live in the coming days at hedgehog.markets/science.