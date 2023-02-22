KEY POINTS Blumhouse Games is lining up immersive horror games playable on PC and gaming consoles

It has hired gaming industry expert Zach Wood and Sony PlayStation veteran Don Sechler

The company is reportedly looking for games costing less than $10 million

TV production company Blumhouse, which created horror hits "The Purge" and "Paranormal Activity," is set to launch its video game division, Blumhouse Games.

The company is reportedly lining up immersive horror games on PC and gaming consoles, targeting games that will cost less than $10 million to produce, Bloomberg reported.

"For some time, we have been looking to build out a team to start accessing the growth opportunity in interactive media," Abhijay Prakash, president of Blumhouse, said, as quoted by the outlet. "When we sat with Zach and Don, they articulated an approach that resonated with Blumhouse's model, and we knew it was a perfect place for us to start our push into the interactive space."

Blumhouse hired gaming industry expert Zach Wood as the group's chief and Sony PlayStation veteran Don Sechler as the chief financial officer for the newly built business arm.

"Through my time in the industry, I've had the good fortune of working closely with developers to bring their ideas to life," Wood said in a statement, as quoted by Deadline.

"There's a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I'm thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company's brand, reputation, and creative talent."

Wood has reportedly been a video game producer for more than 25 years on different platforms, including Game Boy, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Meanwhile, Sechler headed finance, operations and strategy for Sony PlayStation's publisher and developer relations function.

The company will reportedly employ the same tactics in its hit movies, operating under small production budgets and gaining large incomes through box-office hits.

Blumhouse produced some small-budget but popular horror hits, "Paranormal Activity" and the Academy Award-winning "Get Out." The former, released in 2009, had a budget of just $15,000 and earned more than $107 million in the U.S. and nearly $200 million worldwide, per CNBC.

"We're in the scary story business. We do films, we do TV and there is this massive, growing segment in media and entertainment called gaming," Prakash said, per Bloomberg. "The space is hundreds of billions of dollars; we're in a great position to try and access it."