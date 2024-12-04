A Florida woman was arrested after a heated dispute over missing dipping sauce at a Raising Cane's restaurant escalated into an alleged assault on the manager, police said.

McKenzie Keeling, 31, faces a felony charge of strong-arm robbery following the incident at the Clearwater fast-food chain, known for its chicken fingers and signature Cane's sauce, TSG reported.

Authorities say Keeling picked up a mobile order but later returned to the restaurant after realizing it was missing eight containers of dipping sauce.

She was given the missing sauces by manager Tatyana Herbert but demanded additional compensation for her "time and gas." When Herbert declined, Keeling became verbally and physically hostile, causing a scene that disturbed staff and customers.

Police allege that Keeling struck Herbert in the leg and attempted to yank her keys and ID badge from a lanyard on Herbert's belt. The incident was captured on CCTV and corroborated by two other employees.

Herbert reported feeling fearful during the altercation, police said.

Keeling was arrested and booked into the county jail, later released on a $2,500 bond. She has entered a not-guilty plea through her attorney.

The confrontation occurred at a Raising Cane's outlet about 10 miles from Keeling's residence, a waterfront home her parents reportedly purchased in 2020 for $1.2 million.

Raising Cane's charges $0.39 for an extra 1.5-ounce container of its sauce.

Originally published by Latin Times.