Raquel Leviss spoke up about her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Leviss talked about the status of her relationship with Sandoval and how their affair started. She told TMZ Wednesday that it all began with them being friends.

"It started off as a friendship and turned into something more," Leviss, 28, said. "We're just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We're just kind of taking a break for now."

Leviss previously said the same thing in a statement she released on social media. She wrote on Instagram: "Beside the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

Sandoval's longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, whom he dated for nine years, dumped him after finding sexually explicit videos of Leviss in his phone. She also found out that her now ex-boyfriend and friend had been communicating inappropriately for months.

The former beauty pageant contestant also denied the speculations that she and Sandoval only used his BFF, Tom Schwartz, to conceal their months-long affair. She sparked romantic rumors with Schwartz after being spotted kissing at Scheana Shay's wedding. Leviss noted that she had a real interest in Katie Maloney's ex-husband at the time.

"There was a genuine curiosity there, it wasn't a cover-up," she explained.

Leviss also said she had already spoken with Madix over the phone to apologize for her relationship with Sandoval. However, Madix was reportedly still not ready to accept her apology, with Leviss saying, "She didn't receive it very well."

Leviss also quashed the rumors that she had a threesome with the former couple. "No, that's not true," she told a reporter, Page Six noted.

The threesome rumors came after an anonymous source told Deux Moi that "Sandoval, Ariana and Raquel had a threesome and Sandoval continued to pursue Raquel after that."

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Jax Taylor recently commented on Leviss and Sandoval's affair. He said he wasn't shocked by the TomTom co-owner's affair and shared his theory about why Sandoval chose Leviss.

"There's a reason why it's Raquel. [It's] because she can be controlled," he told People. "Ariana's a very strong, independent woman... And I think Raquel's very easily influenced. I think he likes to be able to tell her what to do. I think she's very codependent, and I think he preys on that. He can control her, and she'll do whatever he says. And she's a fangirl a little bit. That wasn't happening with Ariana."