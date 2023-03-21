KEY POINTS Bravo dropped the mid-season trailer for "Vanderpump Rules" Monday

Tom Sandoval told Ariana Madix he hoped they tried harder in their relationship

The exes talked in the trailer, with Sandoval saying they only slept together four times a year

Ariana Madix minced no words when she savagely told her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval "to die" during a confrontation.

In the new mid-season trailer for "Vanderpump Rules" released Monday, Madix, 37, didn't hide how upset she was with her then-long-time boyfriend after finding out that he had a months-long affair with their co-star and friend Raquel Leviss.

In one scene, Sandoval, 40, opens a kitchen cabinet and asks Madix, "You want anything?" She calmly replies, "For you to die," Page Six reported.

"I wish we both would've tried harder," he tells her during the same emotional conversation.

Madix tells Sandoval that he does not "deserve one f–king tear of mine" after his secret dalliance with the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the exes discuss their sex life. Sandoval claims they only slept together "like four times a year."

"I cannot have sex with someone who feels like a stranger," she replies.

The outlet noted that it was unclear if the conversation happened before she learned about the cheating scandal.

The teaser ends with one-second clips of reactions from other cast members. It also features Madix screaming and Sandoval crying in two different scenes.

Sandoval and Madix filmed the confrontational scene following his affair scandal, dubbed "Scandoval."

An anonymous insider told Page Six earlier this month that Madix "walked away from the conversation feeling like she was gaslit" by Sandoval.

Sandoval's ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, also echoed the same sentiment. According to her, when she appeared on the "Viall Files" podcast on March 16, the TomTom co-owner gaslit Madix.

"He was just gaslighting her. There was no genuine apology," Doute claimed, Page Six reported. "He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn't validate him. He was blaming her."

Doute said Madix was mad that Sandoval blamed her for his shortcomings.

"Of course, it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she's like, crying and holding up her phone going, 'So, he's saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,' or something. Not love and romance," Doute continued.

"And she's immediately just flooding tears, looking at her phone going, 'So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all bulls—t?'"

Doute, who dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2014 before Madix, wasn't surprised by his infidelity. "That's Tom to a T," she said.