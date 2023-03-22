KEY POINTS Jax Taylor said Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix "wasn't shocking" to him because he knows his "lifestyle"

Taylor suggested that Sandoval pursued a relationship with Raquel Leviss because she can be "controlled"

Brittany Cartwright said the "shocking" thing was that Sandoval was cheating with Leviss "right under their noses"

Jax Taylor is speaking out on his former "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.

Taylor said he wasn't surprised when he learned that Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their "VPR" co-star, Raquel Leviss.

"I got a text message. It said, 'You were right all along," the 43-year-old reality star told People of how he first heard the news of Sandoval's split from Madix and infidelity. "It wasn't shocking to me. I've known Tom Sandoval for 20 years, we grew up together. I just know his lifestyle. I know who he is, and I've said it many times. No one wanted to believe me."

Taylor, who cheated on his now-wife Brittany Cartwright in the past, acknowledged that he doesn't "have a leg to stand on" when it comes to infidelity. Nevertheless, he shared his theory about why Sandoval chose to pursue a relationship with the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant.

"There's a reason why it's Raquel. [It's] because she can be controlled," he suggested. "Ariana's a very strong, independent woman — that's how Brittany is — but you can't control her. And I think Raquel's very easily influenced. I think he likes to be able to tell her what to do. I think she's very codependent, and I think he preys on that. He can control her and she'll do whatever he says. And she's a fangirl a little bit. That wasn't happening with Ariana."

While Taylor wasn't surprised by the news, his wife didn't see Sandoval's affair with Leviss coming.

"It was with Raquel, right under their noses — that's what's so shocking," Cartwright, who is launching the "When Reality Hits" podcast with Taylor on PodcastOne on March 28, told the outlet.

Former "VPR" cast member Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2014, seemingly shares Taylor's opinion about Sandoval and Leviss' relationship, claiming on the "Viall Files" podcast that Leviss was "dumb" with "no personality."

"Ariana has a backbone. Raquel does not. Raquel validates everything that Tom needs to be validated," Doute said, adding that Leviss made Sandoval feel "cool" and "talented."

Doute also claimed that Sandoval gaslit Madix, which made the latter mad.

The "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 midseason trailer, which dropped Monday, revealed the first footage of the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss' months-long affair since it first made headlines on March 3.

In the clip, Sandoval can be seen opening the kitchen cabinet and asking Madix, "You want anything?"

"For you to die," she replies calmly.

"I wish we both would've tried harder," he tells her during the same emotional conversation.

Madix then fires back that Sandoval does not "deserve one f–king tear of mine" after he cheated on her with her former close friend.

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.