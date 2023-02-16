Fans of Raquel Welch, from across the globe, poured out love and gratitude-filled tributes after her death made it to the news Wednesday. Mourned by many, the superstar sex symbol and businesswoman, is survived by two children.

The lives of actors thrive on relevance. While Welch's film, stage, and television career didn't run long, she remained in the spotlight for her book deals and endorsements of big brands like the cosmetic giant M.A.C.

Welch was reportedly worth several millions of dollars up until the time of her death. Here's a close look.

Raquel Welch's net worth

Raquel Welch was worth $40 million at the time of her death. Part of her wealth came from her collaboration with HairUWear. She released the Raquel Welch Signature Collection of wigs with the brand and its immediate success helped escalate her role at the brand. She was appointed as the Creative Director for the entire line. She was involved every step of the way – from conception through completion – and added three new styles to the best-selling favorites.

The late actress also appeared in a commercial for Foster Grant sunglasses. In the past, she has been featured in commercials for Clairol hair care, Crystal Light beverage, a sugar substitute brand, among many others. She also starred in and produced "The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program" video series, Parade reported.

Welch won a $10.8 million lawsuit against MGM Studios for wrongful ouster from the "Cannery Row" movie. She was replaced by Debra Winger, whom Welch claimed was brought on board with a much lesser salary.

MGM made false allegations about Welch wanting to get hair and makeup done at home and not on set so they didn't have to shell out her $250,000 fee. The verdict came out in 1986 and Welch was happy to have won on every count.

Welch had previously approached MGM for an out-of-court settlement, which they promptly declined. She even joked that while she didn't get to star in the movie, she made more through the lawsuit than the movie managed to make at the box office.

Welch didn't have a lot of work come her way while she fought her case, however, the tide turned for the better after she won, and this included her stint on "Seinfeld."