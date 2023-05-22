KEY POINTS Ray Stevenson's rep confirmed that he passed away Sunday

Stevenson's rep did not include any details about his passing

The late actor is worth $8 million after starring in several movies

Veteran actor Ray Stevenson is dead.

Stevenson's reps at Independent Talent confirmed to Deadline and Fox News that he passed away Sunday. No other details have been shared. He was 58.

Stevenson is worth $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The British actor, born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, made his on-screen debut through a small TV part in 1993's "A Woman's Guide to Adultery." Two years later, he landed a recurring role on "Band of Gold."

He also appeared in five episodes of "Drover's Gold" and 32 episodes of "City Central." He made his film debut in "The Theory of Fight" in 1988, where he portrayed a gigolo alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth. Branagh.

He landed his first major film role in Antoine Fuqua's 2004 adventure film "King Arthur," where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. His character sacrificed himself in the battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his brotherhood, Variety reported.

He was best known for his roles in "Punisher: War Zone," "Thor" and "RRR." In 2008, he landed the starring role in Marvel's "Punisher: War Zone," where he played the titular mercenary, Frank Castle.

The film was distributed by Lionsgate in North America before Disney acquired Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His character was re-introduced in the Netflix series "Daredevil." Stevenson was the third to play Punisher on screen. Dolph Lundgren and Thomas Jane played the vigilante in 1989 and 2004, respectively.

He made another appearance in Marvel's hit superhero flick "Thor." He played the Asgardian hero Volstagg, one of the Warriors Three who were allies to Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Stevenson was part of the first three "Thor" movies before Cate Blanchett's villain character Hela struck him down in "Thor: Ragnarok."

He also appeared in the Oscar-nominated Tollywood blockbuster "RRR" as the villain Governor Scott Buxton. Stevenson was also set to appear in Disney+ "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" as Jedi Baylan Skoll, who turns to the dark side and becomes an ally to Grand Admiral Thrawn.

He had been part of the "Star Wars" franchise. Stevenson previously voiced Gar Saxon in "Star Wars Rebel" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

The veteran actor's TV and film credits also include "The Book of Eli," "G.I. Joe Retaliation," "Three Musketeers," "Rome," "Vikings" and Lionsgate's "Divergent" adaptation.

He recently co-starred as Commander Jack Swinburne in the German TV series "Das Boot" Season 3.