Executive functioning, the cognitive skills encompassing planning, organization, prioritization and task execution, is the backbone of one's ability to navigate daily challenges. It influences individuals' academic performance, as well as their ability to regulate emotions, control impulses, and make sound decisions.

Discussions surrounding executive functions often revolve around special education students, particularly those with conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Dr. Dawn Matera, an esteemed educator with over three decades of experience in the field, asserts that executive function difficulties are not confined to a specific group.

"Even infants and toddlers are in the early stages of developing executive functions. As we grow older, so do the challenges. Short-term and long-term may be affected, and this is why we need to improve these crucial skills," Dr. Matera said. Working with students across the educational spectrum allowed her to recognize that challenges related to executive functioning manifest in diverse ways.

Educators encounter learners of all ages who face difficulties in following directions, initiating tasks independently, self-monitoring behavior, and tuning out distractions. They witness firsthand how the effect of these on students is frustration, a lack of self-confidence, and diminished efficiency, which prevents them from achieving their full potential.

Following this, educators recognize the need to address executive function challenges in a way similar to evidence-based interventions in academic areas such as reading, math, and writing. It is worth noting, however, that there is a massive gap in the availability of instructional materials, accessible lesson plans, and interventions founded on research to enhance executive functioning skills.

Westport Day School (WDS), a therapeutic day school in Connecticut established by Dr. Matera in 2013, introduces the Executive Function Project to fill the gap and contribute to the development of executive functions among students. This initiative is spearheaded by the founder herself. Dr. Matera leverages her extensive experience in the education sector to develop innovative teaching methods and interventions that cater to different learning needs.

The Executive Function Project serves as a response to the increasing demand for information, curriculum, and resources related to executive function. It provides educators, parents, and individuals with the necessary tools and support, from informative articles to comprehensive curriculum guides and practical strategies.

Dr. Matera ensures these materials are freely accessible or low-cost, challenging the traditional gatekeeping process that limits access to valuable resources. "I believe in making valuable resources readily available to teachers, students, and parents without imposing exorbitant costs. We can bring about impactful changes in education by being intentional about our mission," she stated. In other words, the educator envisions a future where students, regardless of background and circumstance, can benefit from evidence-based interventions to address executive function difficulties.

Dr. Matera carefully designed the Executive Function Project's curriculum to cater to the diverse needs of students, focusing on their personal learning styles first and foremost. The program's introductory phase delves into four distinct learning styles: visual, auditory, read/write, and kinesthetic (The VARK). This illustrates the WDS' personalized approach to executive function development.

The curriculum also includes learning theory, drawing insights from the works of influential figures like Canadian psychologist Albert Bandura and American behaviorist B.F. Skinner. "We created a model for teaching executive function directly to students. This method encourages critical thinking, allowing students to evaluate the significance of these theories over time," Dr. Matera remarked.

Overall, the curriculum revolves around teaching students about the 12 executive functions (i.e., defining and achieving goals, emotion control, flexibility, focus, observation, organization, planning/prioritization, self-restraint, stress tolerance, task initiation, time management, and working memory). The focus is on skill-building. The teachers offer practical strategies so students can tackle tasks and challenges associated with specific executive functions.

Under the immersive 10-month program, which is designed for students transitioning to college or work, the curriculum includes learning about essential life skills. This ensures they enter the next phase of their education or careers with confidence. Besides the 10-month program, WDS offers summer workshops and online sessions throughout the year.

WDS acknowledges that students have varying communication styles and participation preferences. The program provides tools and strategies to empower them instead of shaming them for their preferred means of communication. The school, therefore, guarantees flexible opportunities for individuals to engage with the curriculum depending on their preferences and circumstances.

"We also launched a YouTube channel because we want to utilize the social platform to engage people in discussions about executive functions," the visionary added. The channel features weekly content, including mini-lessons on executive function, book recommendations, and free downloadable resources.

With this, Dr. Matera and WDS show their dedication to making executive function materials accessible to all. She looks forward to seeing the growth of the Executive Function Project. Moreover, she envisions its impact rippling beyond Westport Day School and reaching numerous schools from different districts.