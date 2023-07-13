KEY POINTS Reese Witherspoon said her divorce is a vulnerable time for her

She said personally announcing her divorce felt much more authentic

The actress explained why she felt out of control during her first divorce

Reese Witherspoon is taking control of her life.

The "Big Little Lies" star got candid about her recent divorce with husband Jim Toth. According to her, despite the split, she didn't feel isolated at all.

"I think about how many other people are going through this experience," Witherspoon, 47, told Harper's BAZAAR's August 2023 issue. "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

She also opened up about announcing the news personally. The move was significant for the "Legally Blonde" actress, noting that in her first divorce with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, she felt that the press was taking over it and she was out of control.

"It's interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon shared. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."

She continued, "To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

She acknowledged that there would still be speculations out of her control. However, she wanted to be her "most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."

"It's a vulnerable time for me," she added.

Witherspoon and Toth announced their divorce in March after 12 years of marriage. They released a joint statement on Instagram to update their fans about their relationship.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Following their split, an anonymous tipster told Page Six that they decided to part ways because there was no more spark between them. The source claimed there was "zero spark and zero romance left."

"There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don't really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," the source alleged.

Witherspoon and Toth share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee. She also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband, Phillippe.